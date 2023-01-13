‘Relieved and suspicious’ — parents of profoundly disabled students react to Houston ISD’s reversal on relocation plan

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Conroe ISD board to discuss rezoning, removal of a library book at Jan. 17 meeting
The Conroe ISD board of trustees will discuss the possible removal of the book "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" as well as rezoning for elementary and intermediate schools in the Grand Oaks feeder at its first regular meeting of 2023. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) At its first regular board...
fox26houston.com
Waller ISD employee terminated after 'inappropriate relationship' with student
WALLER, Texas - An employee at Waller ISD has been fired after allegations surfaced about an "inappropriate relationship" with a student. The district confirmed in a statement how they learned of an anonymous tip on January 5. Details were not shared on the alleged incident, except stating "an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student."
News Channel 25
Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
actionnews5.com
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against table, wall
HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a sophomore was caught on cell phone video. The incident captured on camera happened Wednesday at Humble High School. The teacher, who was not identified, is seen slamming a student into...
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend ISD's Extended Learning Department to hold job fair Jan. 19
The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release. The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs...
mocomotive.com
‘Rally against censorship’ with Kyle Rittenhouse moved to convention center after brewery backs out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A “rally against censorship” originally planned at Southern Star Brewery in Conroe has been moved to the Lone Star Convention Center after the brewery announced Friday it had canceled the event. Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough confirmed the convention…
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD considers firing Jack Yates High School principal
Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory.
Houston public housing waitlist now accepting applications for first time since 2018
For the first time in years, eligible applicants can get on the waitlist for affordable rental apartments. You have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.
From a billboard to a Narcan vending machine, a Galveston Co. man is attacking the fentanyl crisis
He's overdosed three times from fentanyl and is trying to combat the drug crisis by making a life-saving spray as accessible as snacks in a vending machine.
News Channel 25
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month. “It’s been kind of a shitstorm,” Southern Star Brewery CEO Dave Fougeron...
cw39.com
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student
Humble ISD is investigating after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced.
houstonpublicmedia.org
This development firm wants to make Houston’s East End area a car-free neighborhood
Getting by without a car in Houston can be a challenge. The city has been a car-centric one for much of its modern history and while public transit options continue to grow, it’s still not a place that most people think of as extremely walkable. One development company wants...
houstonpublicmedia.org
3D-printed homes level up with a 2-story house in Houston
3D printing is taking home construction to new heights. In Houston, a giant printer is building what designers say is the first 3D-printed two-story house in the U.S. The machine has been pouring a concrete mix from a nozzle, one layer at a time, in hot weather and cold, alongside a sparse on-site workforce, to create a 4,000-square-foot home.
MySanAntonio
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
News Channel 25
Man arrested in murder of Houston-area teacher started dating her week before her killing: Report
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised. An arrest has been made in the murder case of a Houston-area teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard, news outlets report. As first published by ABC13, the suspect, Charvas Thompson, 26, was...
Student arrested for making violent threat against Lee HS days after student-athlete was murdered
Goose Creek CISD said a student was arrested after posting a social media threat regarding possible violence at Robert E. Lee High School in connection to the 16-year-old's death.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Pedestrian killed in crash with Houston Police Department officer for third time in three weeks
A woman was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department officer as he responded to a call early Tuesday morning, marking the third time in less than three weeks that a pedestrian died in a collision with an on-duty officer employed by the city. The latest crash occurred shortly...
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
