wfft.com
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
cbs4indy.com
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State...
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
wtvbam.com
Identities of four victims of Fremont, Indiana fire released by ISP
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an early Saturday morning house fire in Fremont, Indiana which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. According to the Steuben County dispatch record, at 5:02 a.m. a 911 call...
Courts: Trial begins in ski mask murder at apartment complex
A murder trial began Tuesday involving a homicide victim who wore a ski mask as drama between he, a woman and the man accused of killing him unfolded at a south side apartment complex in September 2021.
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
Fire crews return to southeast Fort Wayne home where dog died in fire
No people were hurt but a dog died following a heavy fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday night.
WANE-TV
Kendallville PD: Suspects posed as delivery drivers ‘for YouTube videos’
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police investigated a string of reports over the weekend of people posing as delivery drivers and allegedly asking homeowners for personal information, including one incident in Fort Wayne that led to a fight. A Facebook post Saturday said Kendallville Police were receiving calls about people...
963xke.com
ISP: Ladder to blame for crash that shut down I-69
AUBURN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police think an extension ladder that wasn’t properly secured caused a crash on I-69 Monday morning that shut down a portion of the interstate. Around 9:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 326-mile marker on the northbound side close to CR 11 A.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Death of Border Collie puppy adds to inmate’s charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Bishop was dropped off at the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Fort Wayne, the puppy had two broken legs. The 5-month old Scottish Border Collie had been hit by a car, according to the woman who brought Bishop in. She’d found him in a parking lot on Coldwater Road.
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
WOWO News
Sunday Night Two Car Crash Leaves Two Dead In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Two people are dead following a Sunday night crash that resulted in both cars engulfed in flames. It happened around 9:30 p.m. where police were called to Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road, in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, police found two cars involved in the crash completely engulfed in flames. According to preliminary reports, an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both cars to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.
wfft.com
I-69 crash update: Road is back open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A crash on I-69 northbound has shut down traffic as troopers investigate. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 326 mile marker exit south of Auburn.
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
abc57.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash due to alleged distracted driving
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:14 a.m. on US Highway 20, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The collision was between a 2015 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Dodge Caravan. The driver of the 2015 model, a 25-year-old Goshen resident,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
