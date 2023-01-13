Read full article on original website
After losing 11 nursing homes, providers beg lawmakers for major Medicaid hike
The closure of 11 nursing homes in Montana over the last two years has spurred some tough conversations and a $2.75 million study on Medicaid rates, but little action. Advocates filled a hearing room in the state capital late last week to implore lawmakers to raise Medicaid rates to counter a budget crisis that is getting worse by the day. The study, conducted by an independent consultant at the direction of the state Legislature, found that Montana’s Medicaid providers are underpaid by tens of millions of dollars. But the budget proposal by Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) only increases rates for nursing home operators by about a third of what the study recommended.
Montana still struggling with teacher shortage
Teacher shortages in schools have skyrocketed in Montana since the pandemic, and although this year's statewide report shows improvement, it's still a major issue.
First abortion bill of 2023 introduced in Montana Legislature
Lawmakers and the public heard occasionally heated testimony Tuesday on a proposal aimed at legislating abortion in Montana, the first abortion-related bill debated before a committee this session. If adopted, Senate Bill 154 would create an act explicitly stating that the Montana Constitution’s right to individual privacy does not guarantee...
Higher ed commissioner issues TikTok ban
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian directed all campuses in the Montana University System last week to block access to the social media app TikTok on university-run networks and to suspend all university-run TikTok accounts. The announcement brings the university system into compliance with a directive issued by Gov....
New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing
Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Session Week 2: Taxes, missing persons and child welfare
Bills to reform Montana tax policy, support missing persons search efforts and overhaul Child Protective Services move through the Legislature. Host Mara Silvers and reporters Ellis Juhlin and Shaylee Ragar discuss the legislation they're watching this week — along with the schisms between and within the parties that are starting to form.
How an Obamacare remnant survives and prospers in Montana
As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an obscure political deal in Washington, D.C. But the Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op scratched out a $15 million loan to stay afloat — and this month...
The Capitol Tracker Is Back
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. By the time this...
Stronger penalties and increased prosecutions for human trafficking in MT
A greater honor happened this week for those who have survived human trafficking and for the law enforcement who are trying to stop this heinous crime in Montana. Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Attorney General’s Office prosecutors, Department of Justice human trafficking agents, and other advocates testified in House Judiciary Committee in support of House Bill 112 this week.- Sponsored by Rep. Jodee Etchert the legislation will strengthen Montana’s human trafficking laws by increasing penalties for people who participate in human trafficking and providing more tools for prosecutors to hold these criminals accountable.
Bill would require rental application fee refunds
A bill under consideration by the Montana Legislature aims to ease the burden of rental application fees on apartment-seeking Montanans by specifying that landlords and property management companies must reimburse unsuccessful applicants for any fees not used for specific expenses like credit checks. House Bill 233, sponsored by Rep. Kelly...
Benefis Mercy Flight celebrates 40 years of helping Montanans
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health Systems Mercy Flight program typically has between 800 to 1,000 flights a year... Today, January 16, 2023, they are celebrating 40 years of providing health care to Montanans who need it most. For newborns in distress in rural hospitals, for travelers in car wrecks,...
NorthWeastern Energy to obtain Colstrip Power Plant from Avista
BUTTE, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy and Avista announce an agreement to provide NorthWestern Energy’s Montana customers needed on-demand power generation capacity and allow Avista to exit ownership of the Colstrip plant in accordance with the state of Washington laws. NorthWestern Energy will acquire Avista’s ownership of Colstrip Units 3...
Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases
Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
A red flag bill too far
Capitolized is a twice-weekly digest that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here. January 13, 2023. Republicans...
The Best Elementary School In Montana Will Blow Your Mind
When it comes to learning, you want your child to get the best education possible. If you're raising a family in Montana, your schooling options can be limited depending on where you live. While there are private school options, they're spread out across the state. That means your child will likely be enrolled in a public school in the area.
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Montana Governor Proposes Up To $5,000 Tax Relief from $1 Billion State Budget
Montana Governor Gianforte has proposed to issue up to $5,000 in tax relief from the state’s $1 billion budget. If signed into law, the proposal would include three major policies for families. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proposed a total of $1 billion budget for the tax relief programs...
Idaho faith healing exemption still unchanged. Canyon County counts 8 more deaths
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Linda Martin grew up with death. As a child, she would see friends at church one week and then never again, she said. When the community’s elders gathered at someone’s home, she assumed the worst: another loss. Martin, who now lives in Oregon,...
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
