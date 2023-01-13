The closure of 11 nursing homes in Montana over the last two years has spurred some tough conversations and a $2.75 million study on Medicaid rates, but little action. Advocates filled a hearing room in the state capital late last week to implore lawmakers to raise Medicaid rates to counter a budget crisis that is getting worse by the day. The study, conducted by an independent consultant at the direction of the state Legislature, found that Montana’s Medicaid providers are underpaid by tens of millions of dollars. But the budget proposal by Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) only increases rates for nursing home operators by about a third of what the study recommended.

