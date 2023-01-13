USDOL reports seeing increases in child labor violations & young worker injuries across country. Submitted by the New York State Department of Labor. The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced the kickoff of a new public service campaign to inform young New Yorkers of their rights in the workplace after recent increases in child labor violations. This comes in response to a significant increase in child labor violations throughout the United States, as reported by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). New York state is no exception, with NYSDOL seeing a 68% increase in violations in 2022 compared to the previous year.

