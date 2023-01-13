Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Empire State Development announces next phase of construction for Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition project at Michigan Street Baptist Church
New York state’s investments in African American Heritage Corridor designed to help create a unified tourist destination in east Buffalo. Empire State Development on Monday announced the completion of phase one and the start of the second phase of construction at the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo.
wnypapers.com
Thea Pecht named senior vice president, corporate communications manager for Western New York Region for M&T Bank
Thea Pecht has been named senior vice president, corporate communications manager for the Western New York Region for M&T Bank. Before joining M&T, Pecht worked at Catholic Health and Trinity Medical WNY, managing community and media relations for the five-hospital health care system through a global pandemic and one of the first hospital strikes Western New York has seen in decades.
wnypapers.com
NYS: $38.2 million initiative to address street homelessness
State funding to establish 8 teams of behavioral health professionals to address immediate needs of unhoused New Yorkers. √ Hochul’s camp: Teams modeled after those used successfully in New York City will be deployed in areas of state with high rates of street homelessness. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday...
wnypapers.com
NYS Department of Labor launches campaign educating young workers about their rights in response to a 68% increase in state child labor violations
USDOL reports seeing increases in child labor violations & young worker injuries across country. Submitted by the New York State Department of Labor. The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced the kickoff of a new public service campaign to inform young New Yorkers of their rights in the workplace after recent increases in child labor violations. This comes in response to a significant increase in child labor violations throughout the United States, as reported by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). New York state is no exception, with NYSDOL seeing a 68% increase in violations in 2022 compared to the previous year.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Frontier Golf Club names Engel general manager
Timothy J. Engel has been named general manager of the Niagara Frontier Golf Club, a private golf club on Lake Road in the Village of Youngstown near Lake Ontario. The announcement was made by club President Andrew Cline. “Our more than 300 members and board of directors are pleased to...
wnypapers.com
Moe's, A&W restaurants look to open in Niagara Falls
The owner of two local Papa Johns restaurants has announced plans to open two more national chain restaurants in Niagara Falls in time for the upcoming tourist season. Muhammad Shoaib, who presented plans for them at the January board meeting of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, said the restaurants will open in May.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Seminary Head of School Helen L. Marlette plans to retire in 2024
Helen L. Marlette, Buffalo Seminary’s head of school for seven years, has announced her plan to retire in June 2024. “During her tenure as head of school, Helen led our community with remarkable vision, expertise and humanity. She cultivated a passionate, dedicated and generous faculty that she proudly identifies as the finest group of educators with whom she ever worked,” said Kate Bowen Smith ’92, chair of the board of trustees.
wnypapers.com
Wedding or honeymoon planning? AAA says, 'We do!'
AAA experts take stress out of destination weddings and honeymoon planning. 2023 is expected to be a strong year in the wedding and travel industry. With some weddings postponed during the pandemic, and December being the busiest month for engagements, 2023 is off to a strong start. Recent estimates show...
wnypapers.com
AG James takes action to stop gun distributors from illegally shipping 'ghost gun' parts into New York
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against 10 national gun distributors, demanding that they immediately stop selling and shipping illegal unfinished and/or unserialized frames and receivers, or “ghost gun” parts, to New York consumers. James is asking a federal court to order these businesses to immediately stop selling, shipping, distributing or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any person or entity with a New York address.
wnypapers.com
Corporate partners lend support to Red Cross of Western New York
Gifts will help ensure Red Cross has resources to respond to community disasters. Following a storm of historic proportion that rocked the Western New York region – resulting in the tragic loss of dozens of lives, widespread power outages, and bringing even emergency travel to a halt – several area businesses have generously stepped forward with significant gifts to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund, which helps the Red Cross respond immediately to community disasters such as Winter Storm Elliott.
wnypapers.com
DiNapoli: School district and big city tax levy cap at 2% for second straight year
Property tax levy growth for school districts and the state’s biggest cities will be capped at 2%, the same as last year, according to data recently released by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The tax cap, which first applied to local governments and school districts in 2012, limits annual...
wnypapers.com
Castellani Art Museum announces spring public art programs
As the Castellani Art Museum (CAM) of Niagara University begins a busy new year filled with dynamic exhibitions, community programs for all ages, public tours, and thought-provoking discussions and lectures, among other initiatives, CAM Director Ellen Owens reflected on the museum’s success in 2022. “We are thrilled to share...
wnypapers.com
State landmarks to be illuminated red, green & black in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Lighting commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, legacy & impact on creating a more just and equal society. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York state landmarks will be lit red, green and black tonight to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hochul proclaimed Jan. 16 as Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to commemorate the 94th birthday of one this country's most influential leaders.
wnypapers.com
Ransomville Speedway to host drivers meeting Feb. 5
Ransomville Speedway will host a drivers registration meeting for all classes on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Ransomville Fire Co., 2521 Youngstown Lockport Road. Meetings will start at 11 a.m. for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and the KiPo Motors Street Stocks. At noon, drivers of the Investor’s Services Sportsman, Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman, and the Krown Undercoating Modifieds will have their meeting.
wnypapers.com
January is Disney Month at AAA
‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration’ set to wrap up. It’s Disney Month at AAA Western and Central New York – which means now is the perfect time to plan a magical getaway!. Orlando consistently ranks as a top destination for travelers from Western and Central New...
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston adopts new short-term rentals law
Moratorium now in place, as board awaits paperwork for 48 known STR locations. √ Download the policies (below) Owners of short-term rental properties in the Village of Lewiston’s residential districts will now be subject to a code of conduct, as trustees voted Tuesday to add a new local law governing non-owner-occupied sites.
wnypapers.com
Free tax preparation
The AARP Taxaide Foundation announced tax assistance this season. It stated, “Have your taxes prepared by IRS trained counselors free of charge. Tax prep is by appointment only and will be done in person on Tuesdays during tax season from Feb. 7 to April 11.”. Assistance is available at...
wnypapers.com
'Died and revived' speaker at 'Strong Heart 2 Soul' luncheon
Congestive heart failure survivor Fatima Mathews is taking her life-changing experience of having “died on the table and been revived” to help educate others on the topic of a healthy heart. Mathews is launching “Strong Heart 2 Soul,” a business consulting firm offering speaking engagements to help others...
wnypapers.com
DEC announces 'Winter Wonderland' at Reinstein Woods on Feb. 4
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in partnership with Friends of Reinstein Woods, invites the public to celebrate “Winter Wonderland in the Woods” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in the Town of Cheektowaga. Visitors can discover a...
wnypapers.com
Cardinal O'Hara names new assistant principal
Earl Schunk, athletic director at Cardinal O’Hara High School, has taken on increased responsibility as the new assistant principal. He follows interim Vice Principal Dave Lovering, who will continue his work as Cardinal O’Hara’s alumni coordinator. “We are very excited that Earl will be expanding his role...
