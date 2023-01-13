ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Eater

Forget Rodeo Drive, This Casual Beverly Hills Restaurant Is Priced Just Right

The famous Beverly Hills Golden Triangle — the three-sided street grid comprised of Rodeo Drive, Camden Drive, and Wilshire — is home to restaurants like Mírame and Avra along with upscale hotel dining and corporate chains like the Cheesecake Factory. Now there’s also a casual, independent newcomer named the Beverly Bar in the area that’s eager to step into the fray to attract those who work or live within walking distance while in need of cocktails, on-tap beers, crudo, Neapolitan-style pizza, or grilled branzino.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

Long Beach Hotspot Bungalow Kitchen to Close Temporarily as Chef Michael Mina Exits

Chef Michael Mina is departing from Bungalow Kitchen in Long Beach, as owner Brent Bolthouse pivots the business at 2nd & PCH back to what he says is the space’s original intention — a massive bar and lounge with snacks and music. That means an entire overhaul of the menu, sans the famous Bay Area chef Mina, and a light refresh of the space itself, which will cause Bungalow to close soon ahead of a planned reopening later in the spring.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Instagram-Famous Italian Sandwich Shop All’antico Vinaio Pops Up in LA Again

Famous Firenze sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio, with more than 600,000 Instagram followers and multiple locations across Italy, is returning to Los Angeles for a pop-up this month. Just like in 2019 the boisterous group will offer its massive meat and cheese sandwiches from the Mozza2Go space for two days only, January 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are no reservations, so expect a long line for the group’s sandwiches like the La Favolosa with salami, pecorino cream, artichoke, and spicy eggplant; or the La Paradiso with mortadella, mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles

Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Pop Pie and Stella Jean’s Expanding to Pacific Beach and Further North

The perfect pairing of pie and ice cream is headed to Pacific Beach where sister shops Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean’s Ice Cream will be slotting into the 1,100-square-foot space on Garnet Avenue that previously housed Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. The pie shop, which specializes in hand pies as well as whole pies, coffee, and cookies, and the small-batch scoop shop, operate side-by-side storefronts in University Heights and Costa Mesa but they will share the Pacific Beach location like their newest cafe in Point Loma. Co-founder Steven Torres tells Eater that the beach outpost should open by the end of February.
COSTA MESA, CA
Nathalie writer

Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town

If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought

LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills department store robbed

LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Camarillo Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

Located just 45 minutes north of Los Angeles Los Camarillo Premium Outlets offers 160 outlet stores ranging from Banana Republic, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus and Nike. It is very easy to access the city of Hollywood, Santa Barbara and other points of interest in the area with a good shopping experience in Camarillo.
CAMARILLO, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland

Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

