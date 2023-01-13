Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in EnglewoodMorristown MinuteEnglewood, NJ
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment ComplexDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Eater
Forget Rodeo Drive, This Casual Beverly Hills Restaurant Is Priced Just Right
The famous Beverly Hills Golden Triangle — the three-sided street grid comprised of Rodeo Drive, Camden Drive, and Wilshire — is home to restaurants like Mírame and Avra along with upscale hotel dining and corporate chains like the Cheesecake Factory. Now there’s also a casual, independent newcomer named the Beverly Bar in the area that’s eager to step into the fray to attract those who work or live within walking distance while in need of cocktails, on-tap beers, crudo, Neapolitan-style pizza, or grilled branzino.
Eater
Long Beach Hotspot Bungalow Kitchen to Close Temporarily as Chef Michael Mina Exits
Chef Michael Mina is departing from Bungalow Kitchen in Long Beach, as owner Brent Bolthouse pivots the business at 2nd & PCH back to what he says is the space’s original intention — a massive bar and lounge with snacks and music. That means an entire overhaul of the menu, sans the famous Bay Area chef Mina, and a light refresh of the space itself, which will cause Bungalow to close soon ahead of a planned reopening later in the spring.
Eater
Instagram-Famous Italian Sandwich Shop All’antico Vinaio Pops Up in LA Again
Famous Firenze sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio, with more than 600,000 Instagram followers and multiple locations across Italy, is returning to Los Angeles for a pop-up this month. Just like in 2019 the boisterous group will offer its massive meat and cheese sandwiches from the Mozza2Go space for two days only, January 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are no reservations, so expect a long line for the group’s sandwiches like the La Favolosa with salami, pecorino cream, artichoke, and spicy eggplant; or the La Paradiso with mortadella, mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
foxla.com
Parts of singer Johnny Mathis' LA home impacted by hill collapse, neighbor says
LOS ANGELES - A home believed to be of singer Johnny Mathis was impacted by a hill collapse in Los Angeles. SkyFOX was over the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood where furniture and pieces of the brick stairway were scattered down a hill. A neighbor tells FOX 11 that the home...
Food Beast
Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles
Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
Eater
Pop Pie and Stella Jean’s Expanding to Pacific Beach and Further North
The perfect pairing of pie and ice cream is headed to Pacific Beach where sister shops Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean’s Ice Cream will be slotting into the 1,100-square-foot space on Garnet Avenue that previously housed Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. The pie shop, which specializes in hand pies as well as whole pies, coffee, and cookies, and the small-batch scoop shop, operate side-by-side storefronts in University Heights and Costa Mesa but they will share the Pacific Beach location like their newest cafe in Point Loma. Co-founder Steven Torres tells Eater that the beach outpost should open by the end of February.
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town
If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
Homes on West Knoll, shopping strip on Santa Monica Boulevard face demolition
The West Hollywood Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday evening over a request to demolish half the buildings on the 1.4-acre semicircle bordered by West Knoll and Santa Monica Boulevard. The six contiguous parcels of land are currently home to three two-story commercial structures, four single-family dwelling units...
Live Design
Long Beach Jazz Festival Hosts A Waterside, Music-Filled Weekend With JBL Professional Solutions
LONG BEACH, Calif.—To ensure clear, impactful live sound with wide, even coverage for the Long Beach Jazz Festival, AV integrator Flag Systems deployed a dynamic selection of JBL Professional solutions. Featuring headliners Robert Glasper, Ledisi and Sergio Mendes, 2022’s Long Beach Jazz Festival took place at Rainbow Lagoon Park...
foxla.com
Orange County man arrested in New Mexico for South LA street takeover death of nursing student
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, officials said Monday. Guajaca was killed around 9...
Bed Bug Infestation Has Gotten Much Worse In This Southern California City
These bloodthirsty pests are used to only be an issue in the Midwest and east coast but now they’re rapidly growing in SoCal.
foxla.com
Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought
LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
2urbangirls.com
Baldwin Hills department store robbed
LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
2urbangirls.com
Is Karen Bass’ success in clearing Venice homeless encampments just a facade
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is basking in the success of removing 100 people off of city streets and into temporary shelters in less than 30 days on the job. No one seems concerned with how she is having so much success, in a short amount of time.
tourcounsel.com
Camarillo Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Located just 45 minutes north of Los Angeles Los Camarillo Premium Outlets offers 160 outlet stores ranging from Banana Republic, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus and Nike. It is very easy to access the city of Hollywood, Santa Barbara and other points of interest in the area with a good shopping experience in Camarillo.
kcrw.com
Replay: Inglewood restaurant offers soul food, second chance, for formerly incarcerated
On the corner of Centinela and Inglewood Avenue is a casual restaurant offering soul food and second chances to men and women who are returning to society after years in prison. “It's really hard for them to find employment,” says Ray Ford, co-founder of 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry....
beverlyhillscourier.com
Storm Causes Damage in Beverly Hills and Southland
Beverly Hills and Southern California are drying out for a few days from the cold, rainy storm that passed through Southern California this week. It will be a short break, as two more systems are expected to move in to the area beginning this weekend. Heavy rain pounded the Southland on Jan. 10, causing localized flooding and debris.
