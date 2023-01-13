Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision
What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
Look: Ravens Star Predicts If Lamar Jackson Will Return
The Baltimore Ravens players held their exit interviews today after their season ended in the playoffs last night. The question on everyone's minds was the status and future of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While some players were more forthcoming than others, Ravens All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie ...
Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference. After the game, Dobbins sounded off ...
Taylor Stubblefield, Penn State assistant, pens heartfelt farewell to Nittany Lions
Taylor Stubblefield will not be coming back to Penn State in 2023. Stubblefield posted a message on social media Sunday, thanking Penn State for all it had done for him. Stubblefield was the offensive recruiting coordinator/ receivers coach at State College this past season. Here’s what he had to say...
Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
Ravens fans hold high hopes for familiar opponent in playoff game
The Baltimore Ravens are in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals yet again, but this time it's to advance in the playoffs. The Ravens may be the underdogs in the game, but anything can happen and fans out in Federal Hill in Baltimore have high hopes. Considering this could be...
Sam Hubbard delivers heroic Play of the Game in playoff win for Cincinnati Bengals
Sam Hubbard is all about Ohio to his core, committing to Ohio State and playing for the Buckeyes as a 4-star prospect out of Cincinnati. He would eventually be drafted by the hometown Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft and has gone on to become a key piece of the defense.
Bet365 Ohio Promo Code: How to Claim $200 Bonus Bets on Any Game
Place your first wager of the week with the best bet365 Ohio promo code offer. It only takes a few minutes to register. When using our links, a code is not needed. The welcome bonus will automatically be applied. Bet365 Sportsbook. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Drake Nugent, new Michigan OL, was amongst top-graded centers in 2022
Drake Nugent was one of the most effective players at his position in the country for the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF released its top 10 highest-graded centers from the 2022 season on Tuesday morning. Nugent, an incoming transfer from Stanford, ranks No. 7 nationally. Notably, he’s...
VIDEO: 2024 QB Michael Van Buren at Raw 7v7 Showcase
MIAMI, Fla. -- Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren at the Raw 7v7 Showcase. Van Buren is considered a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the eighth-best quarterback in the 2024 class. He completed 57 percent (57 of 100) of his passes for...
