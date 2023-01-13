Read full article on original website
Brian Walshe, charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe, is expected to appear in court today
Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday after he was charged in Massachusetts with murdering his wife Ana Walshe, the mother of his children and a corporate real estate manager who had been missing since the new year. Beyond the arrest warrant issued Tuesday charging Brian Walshe...
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
New York man arrested, charged with assault and aggravated harassment in alleged New Year’s Eve anti-Asian attack
A New York man has been arrested and charged with felony assault and aggravated harassment after allegedly attacking a woman and then making an anti-Asian remark toward her on New Year’s Eve, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. Christopher McCormack, 55, allegedly pushed a 56-year-old woman to the...
Prosecutors drop charges against NYPD officer accused of acting as foreign agent for China
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn moved to dismiss charges against a New York Police Department officer who had been accused of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese government. Baimadajie Angwang was charged in September 2020 with acting as a foreign agent for China without notifying American authorities,...
Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are now in the custody of federal prison officials, according to their attorney Alex Little. The couple, who last month were sentenced in November to prison for fraud and tax crimes, reported to their assigned prisons in Florida and Kentucky before the deadline on Tuesday, which was noon local time, Little told CNN.
4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s caretaker allegedly beat her to death, according to arrest affidavit
Ivon Adams, one of the caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield when she disappeared, allegedly beat her to death and buried her near their old house, according to court documents in the case against him. Authorities first discovered that Athena was missing on January 10, after her 5-year-old sister was seen...
Failed GOP candidate arrested on suspicion of orchestrating shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico, police say
A Republican former candidate for New Mexico’s legislature who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings that damaged homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for state House District...
Federal investigators interviewed Biden attorney who initially discovered classified documents
Among the multiple interviews by federal investigators in the initial review of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents was his personal attorney Patrick Moore, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Moore, who made the initial discovery of classified material while packing up Biden’s former think tank office,...
US government won’t seek death penalty for accused Walmart shooter
The US government said it would not seek the death penalty in its case against Patrick Crusius, who allegedly killed 23 people and wounded close to two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso more than three years ago. In the short, one-line-filing, First Assistant US Attorney Margaret Leachman...
Man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun
The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence. Shane Osborne “explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment,” an officer said in a probable cause affidavit.
What we know about ex-GOP candidate arrested in connection with shootings at homes of New Mexico Democrats
An unsuccessful Republican candidate for state office in New Mexico who attributed his defeat to a “rigged” election is accused of masterminding a series of shootings targeting the homes of elected Democrats. Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for state House District 14, was arrested Monday by...
An Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a traffic stop was awarded $3,600
A US Army officer who was pepper sprayed, pushed to the ground and handcuffed by Windsor, Virginia, police officers during a 2020 traffic stop was awarded around $3,600 Tuesday in a lawsuit that was seeking $1 million in compensatory damages. Second Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, filed...
Prominent Pakistani lawyer shot dead inside court building, police say
A prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist was shot dead on Monday at a court building in the northwestern city of Peshawar, according to police and a witness. Abdul Latif Afridi, 79, a former president of Pakistan’s Supreme Court bar association, was shot six times in a break room at the Peshawar High Court, Capital City police officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan told CNN.
