Read full article on original website
Related
'It's terrifying' Auburndale gated community wants more security after increase in dangerous encounters
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are on high alert Tuesday evening after an uptick in scary encounters at the Lake Juliana Estates gated community in Auburndale. Residents said the lack of communication with the homeowner's association has gone so far a petition was started to get answers. "It's terrifying....
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns. Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area. Frost developed...
VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-4 in Polk County
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
FAU study: 9 of top 21 overpriced rental markets are in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — We all know rent prices have been soaring in the Tampa Bay area, but a new study says there are a couple of other key reasons why our region, in particular, has seen rent costs go up even faster. The research from Florida Atlantic University finds...
fox13news.com
Tampa feed store holds weekend auction before closing after more than 60 years in business
TAMPA, Fla. - Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good. For decades, Greg Shell’s dad...
Polk County man denies offering to sell venomous snake following arrest
Delvin Sasnett was in denial mode Tuesday when it came to allegations he offered a venomous coral snake to an undercover officer.
Polk County man takes home $5M top lottery prize
A Polk County man is going home a millionaire after he claimed a top prize playing the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Water main break leads to Tampa road closure
TAMPA, Fla. — Crews are scheduled to repair a water main break Sunday evening in Tampa and that will cause a road closure. Starting at 9 p.m., the eastbound outer lane on Memorial Highway will be closed between Dana Shores Drive and Bray Road while the water main break gets fixed, the Tampa Water Department said in a news release.
FHP investigates deadly Lake County single-car crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in Lake County. The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 453. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford...
Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area ahead of freezing temperatures
Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every single day.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
businessobserverfl.com
The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale
Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive
Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
fox13news.com
Feed store closing after more than 60 years
Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Need a toothpick? MOSI has tons of them at new 'Wooden Wonders of the World' exhibit
TAMPA, Fla. — The Museum of Science and Industry has a new exhibit and it's all about toothpicks. Yes, you read that right. MOSI officially debuted its newest exhibit called "Wooden Wonders of the World." The museum says it's "an amazing display of engineering, design, and architecture" with each...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1