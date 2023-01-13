ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Pursuit Ends With Suspect Crash In SE OKC

A police pursuit ended with a crash Friday afternoon in the southeast part of the Oklahoma City metro.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene of the crash, which happened on Eastern Avenue between Southeast 59th Street and Interstate 240.

Why was the suspect running from police?

The driver was suspected of shoplifting at an OnCue at Northwest 10th Street and Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City, where he allegedly attempted to hit a police officer with his car.

This is a developing story.

okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
HARRAH, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

