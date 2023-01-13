Police Pursuit Ends With Suspect Crash In SE OKC

A police pursuit ended with a crash Friday afternoon in the southeast part of the Oklahoma City metro.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene of the crash, which happened on Eastern Avenue between Southeast 59th Street and Interstate 240.

Why was the suspect running from police?

The driver was suspected of shoplifting at an OnCue at Northwest 10th Street and Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City, where he allegedly attempted to hit a police officer with his car.

