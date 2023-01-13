Read full article on original website
No. 9 Tennessee shakes off ugly start and beats Mississippi State, 70-59
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Tennessee men's basketball shook off an ugly start against Mississippi State on Tuesday night and won 70-59 on the road. The ninth-ranked Vols were without starting guards Tyreke Key and Santiago Vesocvi due to sickness and a shoulder injury, respectively. UT had a lot of struggles...
Vols baseball ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball preseason Top 25
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols baseball team landed in the No.2 spot for the D1Baseball preseason Top 25 rankings. Tennessee is coming off a season where it won the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament title. It eventually fell in the Super Regionals to Notre Dame. The Vols also...
Lady Vols topple Georgia for seventh consecutive win, 68-55
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball turned in a wire-to-wire effort in Sunday's victory against Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols held the lead for 39:20 of play and led by as many as 23 points as they took care of the Lady Bulldogs 68-55 and improved their SEC record to 6-0.
Boyd: Downtown stadium will start to rise from ground in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Look for parts of the downtown multi-use stadium to start sprouting from its Old City site in the coming months. That's according to Tennessee Smokies owner Randy Boyd as he looks ahead at 2023. It'll be a crucial year for construction as the estimated $100 million project finally begins to take shape above ground.
UT sees 'most competitive applicant pool' in 228-year history
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said they saw a sharp rise in applications as of Jan. 1, compared to the year before. They said they received 48,665 applications which made up the "most competitive pool" in the university's 228-year history. That number represented a 40.3% increase, with 13,967 more applications compared to Jan. 1, 2022.
'Your call cannot be completed' | Solar Titan phone number no longer works
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carie Roncin calls Solar Titan USA nearly every single day. She said the system she and her husband purchased in August 2022 isn't working. "Technically, we can see that it's making and producing power, but the power is not going anywhere," she said. "We have been calling them pretty much every day, sometimes two or three times a day, just to try and get anybody."
Reaction to death of UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS, Ga. — The sports world is reacting Sunday after the tragic loss of a University of Georgia football player and a team staff member. The single-vehicle crash in Athens happened hours after celebrating the Bulldogs' second National Championship in as many years. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy both...
East Tennessee man walks 52 miles in a single day to help children in foster care
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Before the sun rose in Morristown, Mark Trout was lacing up his shoes to support children without a home. He was running to raise money for the Isaiah 117 House, which gives children a place to stay while they go through the foster care system. "If...
Appalachian Bear Rescue releases 'Taco' back into the wild, their longest-standing resident in 2022
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue said on Jan. 14 that they released "Taco Bear," a cub who arrived at their facility on May 5, 2022, back into the wild. They said Taco Bear spent around eight months at their facility and arrived weighing only around 3.6 lbs. On Monday, they said he was released back into the wild weighing a healthy 113 lbs.
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
TDOC: Inmate on death row since 1996 for East TN murders dies in prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction said a man sentenced to death in 1996 died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Monday. It said James Dellinger, 71, died of natural causes. His attorney said he had cancer. Dellinger was sentenced to death for first-degree murder...
KPD: 'Multiple' serious injuries in Magnolia Avenue crash
Knoxville police said three cars were involved. One crashed into a home. No one inside the home was hurt.
KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road around 7:15 p.m., according to KPD. A preliminary investigation shows that a "suspected" fight occurred and shots were fired. A man...
Maryville clinic aims to make health care more affordable
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Michael Nowak has always dreamed of making medical care more accessible. The physician assistant and doctor of medical science said that's why he goes to the mountain villages of Guatemala every year. "We'll see everyone from babies to the elderly," he said. "We raise money to...
I-40 bridge work to impact traffic in Knoxville near Alcoa Highway starting Friday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Road crews will be implementing lane closures in a busy section of I-40 in Knoxville starting this Friday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews will be conducting bridge work at the section of I-40 in downtown Knoxville over 17th Street. Starting the night of Jan....
Lenoir City coffee shop looking forward to helping more people with developmental differences
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — People relying on caffeine to get through the day can attest that a cup of coffee can change everything. That's especially true at Riverside Coffee Shop in Lenoir City. Offering more than delicious lattes and mouthwatering pastries, the nonprofit is a safe place for people...
Snow in the mountains of East TN
Must have a 4 wheel drive vehicle to access trails. Morgan/Cumberland counties Credit: Cookie Jones.
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Knox Co. Commission to discuss incident involving KCSO at McAlister's & Belltown development during Tuesday meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In early January, on agenda committee set the final agenda for the Knox County Commission's Jan. 17 work session meeting. There, they may discuss several different topics including plans for a large development between Powell and Karns. The commission may also discuss a November incident involving...
NAACP of Oak Ridge hosts prayer breakfast and vigil for Martin Luther King, Jr.
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Groups gathered at an Oak Ridge church on Monday to celebrate and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. — one of the most historic civil rights advocates in U.S. history. The NAACP of Oak Ridge hosted a prayer breakfast and vigil at...
