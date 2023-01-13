ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Pennsylvania looks at mileage-based fees for drivers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Bail set at $1M for alleged Wilkes-Barre rapist

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police arrested a man on allegations that he raped a 14-year-old girl on Monday. According to Wilkes-Barre City police, 27-year-old Francis Mapp was taken into custody at his apartment on Scott Street after the teen was examined at a local hospital. Court records indicate...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Petco hoping to reopen Tuesday, driver involved tested for DUI

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Work has begun at Petco Pet Supplies in Wilkes-Barre Township after a car crashed through the business’s front windows Sunday night. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre Township Police Chief Will Clark says the 68-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested at the scene for suspicion of DUI.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Two officers injured, man accused of attack during traffic stop

DINGMAN TWP, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Milford was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he attempted to attack them during a traffic stop. According to State Police, troopers initiated a traffic stop in Dingman Township, Pike County, around 1:35 AM. The driver, 32-year-old Keith Kunecz,...
MILFORD, PA
WOLF

Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Red-light cameras should be banned in PA | PennLive letters

While Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant projects can be worthwhile, no municipality should accept the money, since it came from red-light cameras (which should be banned in Pennsylvania). If we had best-practice engineering and enforcement, then practically nobody would ever “run” a light. Most people do not “run” a light on purpose.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

'Organized theft ring' hits store inside Wyoming Valley Mall

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are investigating an organized theft ring that hit the Wyoming Valley Mall last week. Officials say that on January 9th, two male suspects entered the Victoria's Secret store inside the mall with duffle bags under their coats and tole $8,800 in merchandise from the store before fleeing through JCPenney's.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Company Secures AI Gun Detection Patent

(TNS) — ZeroEyes, a Montgomery County firm that created a proactive AI-based gun detection video analytics platform, has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. ZeroEyes has received the patent for its method of identifying brandished guns and dispatching alerts to first responders —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

State Police Announce Fourth Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter, which was the second highest quarter of the year. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway

Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Two PSP programs now accepting applications

PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday that applications for two programs are now open and being accepted. This week-long camp is designed to give young people a better understanding of law enforcement activities in an atmosphere of an actual State Police training school. The Camp Cadet program...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Petco in Wilkes-Barre Twp. closed after car crashes into building

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Petco Pet Supplies in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons shopping center remains closed Monday after a car crashed into the building on Sunday evening. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel were called to the store shortly...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Vehicle hit by train, one person injured in crash

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Officials say one person was sent to the hospital Tuesday after a train hit their vehicle in Wilkes-Barre. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, a vehicle was driving along Hazle Street just before 12 PM when a train struck it, pushing it 50 yards along the tracks.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Grants

PA (WOLF) — While 75% of Pennsylvania is rural, 80% of Pennsylvanians live in cities with limited access to farm food. It's for that reason PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined state legislators to announce this year's recipients of the PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture grants. $520,000 will start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

