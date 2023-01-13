Read full article on original website
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
Pennsylvania looks at mileage-based fees for drivers
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Bail set at $1M for alleged Wilkes-Barre rapist
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police arrested a man on allegations that he raped a 14-year-old girl on Monday. According to Wilkes-Barre City police, 27-year-old Francis Mapp was taken into custody at his apartment on Scott Street after the teen was examined at a local hospital. Court records indicate...
Petco hoping to reopen Tuesday, driver involved tested for DUI
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Work has begun at Petco Pet Supplies in Wilkes-Barre Township after a car crashed through the business’s front windows Sunday night. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre Township Police Chief Will Clark says the 68-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested at the scene for suspicion of DUI.
Two officers injured, man accused of attack during traffic stop
DINGMAN TWP, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Milford was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he attempted to attack them during a traffic stop. According to State Police, troopers initiated a traffic stop in Dingman Township, Pike County, around 1:35 AM. The driver, 32-year-old Keith Kunecz,...
Shapiro’s nominees to public safety roles include the first woman to head the state Department of Corrections
Gov. Josh Shapiro has named five nominees to lead Pennsylvania public safety agencies, including the first woman to lead the state Department of Corrections. Shapiro nominated Laurel Harry, a 24-year veteran of the state prison system, to serve as secretary of corrections. Harry started her career as a drug and...
Coroner: Man takes own life in standoff with police at Hempfield mobile home park
A man who was barricaded in a Hempfield mobile home park died by suicide Monday night, officials said, following a standoff with state police that left the community paralyzed for much of the day. Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson identified the man as Gerald A. Long Jr., 54, and said...
Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
Red-light cameras should be banned in PA | PennLive letters
While Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant projects can be worthwhile, no municipality should accept the money, since it came from red-light cameras (which should be banned in Pennsylvania). If we had best-practice engineering and enforcement, then practically nobody would ever “run” a light. Most people do not “run” a light on purpose.
'Organized theft ring' hits store inside Wyoming Valley Mall
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are investigating an organized theft ring that hit the Wyoming Valley Mall last week. Officials say that on January 9th, two male suspects entered the Victoria's Secret store inside the mall with duffle bags under their coats and tole $8,800 in merchandise from the store before fleeing through JCPenney's.
Pennsylvania Company Secures AI Gun Detection Patent
(TNS) — ZeroEyes, a Montgomery County firm that created a proactive AI-based gun detection video analytics platform, has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. ZeroEyes has received the patent for its method of identifying brandished guns and dispatching alerts to first responders —...
State Police Announce Fourth Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations
The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter, which was the second highest quarter of the year. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway
Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
Two PSP programs now accepting applications
PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday that applications for two programs are now open and being accepted. This week-long camp is designed to give young people a better understanding of law enforcement activities in an atmosphere of an actual State Police training school. The Camp Cadet program...
Petco in Wilkes-Barre Twp. closed after car crashes into building
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Petco Pet Supplies in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons shopping center remains closed Monday after a car crashed into the building on Sunday evening. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel were called to the store shortly...
Shapiro hopes to rein in gun violence during time as Pennsylvania governor
HARRISBURG - The weekend before Josh Shapiro's inauguration as Pennsylvania governor, he called out the "absolutely unacceptable" level of gun violence plaguing the Keystone State but offered scant details on his plans to curtail the bloodshed. "People have a right to be safe in their communities – feel safe," Shapiro...
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
Vehicle hit by train, one person injured in crash
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Officials say one person was sent to the hospital Tuesday after a train hit their vehicle in Wilkes-Barre. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, a vehicle was driving along Hazle Street just before 12 PM when a train struck it, pushing it 50 yards along the tracks.
SLEAZY PASS: Feds Charge Bi-State Duo With $1M Pennsy Turnpike Toll Scam
Two men helped truckers and other drivers dodge $1 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls by registering E-ZPass transponders with bogus identities, federal authorities charged. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, NJ, and Sergio Jara, 37, of Allentown, PA, colluded with other unidentified co-conspirators to buy up thousands of the devices from...
PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Grants
PA (WOLF) — While 75% of Pennsylvania is rural, 80% of Pennsylvanians live in cities with limited access to farm food. It's for that reason PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined state legislators to announce this year's recipients of the PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture grants. $520,000 will start...
