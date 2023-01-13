ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

The plan was to build 53 affordable homes in Central City. Instead, they're short-term rentals.

Two years ago, a group of developers unveiled plans to turn the site of the shuttered Brown’s Dairy in Central City into a full city block of affordable housing units. The project entailed building 53 two-family homes marketed to homebuyers earning less than $65,000 a year. It impressed New Orleans City Council members, who praised the plan that would give low- and middle-income residents a chance to create wealth by living on one side of a double and renting out the other.
CENTRAL, LA
Nell Nolan: Mid-Winter Cotillion; Society Ball of 1812, Founders of the City

With a board headed by president Paul Albert Bienvenu V and vice president Kelemen Joseph Mikes, the New Orleans Country Club as the site, pre-presentation entertainment by Richard Bienvenu, Deacon John and the Ivories as the main music makers, and, for the décor and flowers, Maude Mashburn with Moss New Orleans, Villere’s Florist, and Perrier Party Rentals, 25 young women garnered the spotlight at the Mid-Winter Cotillion. Former president James J. Reiss III emceed.
LOUISIANA STATE
Guest column: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. None of us are.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Once upon a time, when hungry hounds roamed the French Market

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. This scene portrayed by artist Paul Édouard Poincy was likely common in the 1880s at the French Market or any of the 30 neighborhood markets that existed in New Orleans at the time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Three shot while driving in separate cases in New Orleans Saturday

Three people traveling in vehicles were injured in separate shootings Saturday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the shootings occurred around midday. At 11:38 a.m., a 39-year-old man driving north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in St. Roch (map) was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was struck in his right side and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the NOPD said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

