Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
How to spur investment in New Orleans East? Business owners ponder solutions
Parking police cars at problem gas stations. Sending descriptions of vacant New Orleans East properties – and the benefits of doing business in the area – to Fortune 500 companies. And spreading the word about the East's amenities, instead of broadcasting its ills. Those are just some of...
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to hold Cantrell-led Wisner Trust in contempt
Recent signs of detente between the New Orleans City Council and the Wisner Trust management board appear to be fizzling, with the council accusing the board – which is led by Mayor LaToya Cantrell – of stonewalling its requests for financial records, in defiance of a court order.
NOLA.com
The plan was to build 53 affordable homes in Central City. Instead, they're short-term rentals.
Two years ago, a group of developers unveiled plans to turn the site of the shuttered Brown’s Dairy in Central City into a full city block of affordable housing units. The project entailed building 53 two-family homes marketed to homebuyers earning less than $65,000 a year. It impressed New Orleans City Council members, who praised the plan that would give low- and middle-income residents a chance to create wealth by living on one side of a double and renting out the other.
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans pays city workers at least $15 per hour. Should Jefferson Parish follow suit?
With New Orleans offering city workers a wage of at least $15 per hour, Jefferson Parish government is evaluating whether it needs to follow suit in order to remain competitive and help fill hundreds of vacancies in its workforce. In June, the parish hired The Archer Company, a South Carolina-based...
NOLA.com
Barbara Lacen-Keller, political and cultural figure known as "mayor of Central City," dies at 76
Barbara Lacen-Keller, a straight-talking New Orleans civic figure spanning the worlds of culture and politics who was known as the “mayor of Central City,” died Monday at 76. A founding member of cultural groups like the Lady Buckjumpers and the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, Lacen-Keller served for...
NOLA.com
As eggs crack new price records, New Orleans bakeries and grocers scramble to keep up
With the costs of eggs up around the nation, a local business owner has just one question. "How are you supposed to run a bakery?" Megan Forman, owner and executive chef at Gracious Bakery, said egg prices increased drastically this past fall. Whereas two years ago, she was paying $25-$35 for a case of eggs, now she's paying upward of $90.
NOLA.com
Divorce filing appears to accuse Mayor LaToya Cantrell of affair with security officer
Months after a police officer on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team was removed from his post amid an investigation into his pay, a recent legal filing appears to accuse him and the mayor of having an “ongoing sexual relationship.”. New Orleans Police Department Officer Jeffrey Vappie allegedly admitted to...
NOLA.com
Xavier and Ochsner will team up for new medical school: 'Two powerful forces'
Months after Xavier University in New Orleans announced plans to open a new medical school, the university said Tuesday that Louisiana-based health care giant Ochsner Health will be a partner in the venture. The two well-known institutions will form a standalone nonprofit corporation to operate the medical school, which aims...
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
NOLA.com
Hyundai owners snap up free steering wheel locks from NOPD after car theft spike
New Orleans police have run out of the steering wheel locks that the department's 6th District began distributing Friday to residents who own certain types of Hyundai vehicles. The locks were provided by Hyundai Motor America to combat a surge in thefts last year that authorities say was likely driven...
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Mid-Winter Cotillion; Society Ball of 1812, Founders of the City
With a board headed by president Paul Albert Bienvenu V and vice president Kelemen Joseph Mikes, the New Orleans Country Club as the site, pre-presentation entertainment by Richard Bienvenu, Deacon John and the Ivories as the main music makers, and, for the décor and flowers, Maude Mashburn with Moss New Orleans, Villere’s Florist, and Perrier Party Rentals, 25 young women garnered the spotlight at the Mid-Winter Cotillion. Former president James J. Reiss III emceed.
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras season parades in Slidell, Covington and Mandeville
New Orleans’ North Shore neighbors plan to present several parades in 2023. Here’s a list. Rolling a night earlier than in past years, the co-ed krewe is devoted to the most ancient gods of Greek mythology. The parade proceeds from the corner of Spartan Drive and Berkely Street...
NOLA.com
Guest column: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. None of us are.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NOLA.com
Once upon a time, when hungry hounds roamed the French Market
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. This scene portrayed by artist Paul Édouard Poincy was likely common in the 1880s at the French Market or any of the 30 neighborhood markets that existed in New Orleans at the time.
NOLA.com
MLK Day in New Orleans features marches and events to honor King, stem violence
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New Orleans, many of the sights were familiar to years' past: statues memorialized with wreaths, a people’s march, live music from brass bands, volunteer pop-ups and an hour-plus service at New Zion Baptist Church that culminated in a weighty rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”
NOLA.com
Buddy Bolden’s Broke Down Palace Blues: Will the jazz pioneer's home become another fallen New Orleans landmark?
Way back in the late 1800s, a young Black kid named Charles “Buddy” Bolden was honing his skills as a musician, growing up in what are now New Orleans’ Central City and Irish Channel neighborhoods. His neighbor was teaching him to play the cornet, and he was surrounded by church spirituals, blues and brass bands.
NOLA.com
1 fatally shot at edge of Lower Garden District; 2nd murder reported Tuesday morning
A man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday at the edge of the Lower Garden District, New Orleans police said. It's the second fatal shooting reported in the city so far Tuesday. In the first killing, a man was shot dead in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NOLA.com
Three shot while driving in separate cases in New Orleans Saturday
Three people traveling in vehicles were injured in separate shootings Saturday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the shootings occurred around midday. At 11:38 a.m., a 39-year-old man driving north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in St. Roch (map) was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was struck in his right side and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the NOPD said.
Comments / 0