Republicans introduce ‘Pandemic Is Over’ act after Biden’s ‘unacceptable’ extension of COVID emergency
House Republicans on Tuesday proposed new legislation to end the COVID public health emergency after the Biden administration extended it again for 90 days.
DeSantis calls out 'biomedical security state,' seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID-19 vaccine, masks
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Panama City Beach, Florida on Tuesday where he outlined a plan to permanently ban mandates on the COVID-19 vaccine and masks.
'You have failed': Texas lawmakers call on Biden's DHS secretary to abandon 'misguided liberal policies'
A coalition of Republican lawmakers from Texas urged Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to change the way he is approaching the migrant crisis, saying he has "failed."
Comer sets sights on Penn Biden Center, demands list of employees who could access classified documents
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is demanding new information about President Biden's Penn Biden Center after classified documents were found inside a closet at the company's offices.
Pentagon dodges questions on detention of Afghan ally who illegally crossed border: 'This is an embarrassment'
Critics are outraged at the Biden administration for refusing to release an Afghan ally who was arrested for illegally crossing the southern border last year
Texas mother of 5 killed while defending daughter who ‘was being bullied’ by kids from school: report
Ashley Lopez, a mother from San Antonio, Texas, died after being struck by a car while defending her daughter from bullies that showed up at her home, reports say.
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
Ana Walshe's mother-in-law reportedly spotted outside missing mom's Massachusetts home
A woman who appeared to be Diana Walshe, the mother-in-law to missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, was spotted outside the missing woman's home and in her red VW car.
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says US would be better now with Trump; stops short of 2024 endorsement
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she believes the U.S. would be better off with former President Trump in office, but would not say if she will endorse him for 2024.
Texas man confesses to decapitating newlywed 'undocumented' wife: report
A Texas man, Jared James Dicus, allegedly confessed to decapitating his newlywed, undocumented wife, Anggy Diaz, insider their rural home in Waller County, as police probe for a motive.
SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal
President Joe Biden is building a taxpayer-funded wall around his Delaware beach house, while strongly opposing a wall at the southern border amid the border crisis.
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
California mom sues school district that allegedly counseled daughter to transition gender
Aurora Regino, a California mother suing her school district over allegedly counseling her daughter to transition her gender without parental notification, speaks out on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
US postal worker, 71, stabbed to death by repeat offender while walking home in Oakland, California
Dilma Spruill, 71, was stabbed to death near her home in Oakland, California, on Wednesday as she walked home following her night shift at a U.S. post office.
Missing woman's body, car found in Oregon river over a month after disappearance: police
Investigators believe they have recovered the body of LaDawn Rene Bloom from a submerged car that was pulled from a river in Seaside, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.
Idaho killer 'most likely' has murdered before, may have left behind 'calling card,' experts say
A panel of experts discussed the Idaho college murders, theorizing that a knife sheath was left behind on purpose by a potential serial killer on Dr. Phil.
Transgender Miss Universe owner's ‘woman’ speech raises eyebrows on Twitter: 'Come on'
The new transgender owner of the Miss Universe pageant delivered a speech celebrating the organization for being run by women, prompting questions from Twitter users.
