Football World Reacts to Lane Kiffin Poaching Assistant From Nick Saban's Staff

Reports have emerged Friday afternoon that, in a rare move, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is leaving the Crimson Tide staff for the same position at Ole Miss.

Golding, who has spent the past five seasons working under Nick Saban, will now team up with one of Saban's proteges in Lane Kiffin.

Perhaps even more unusual than seeing a member of the Alabama coaching staff leave for the same position elsewhere has been the reaction. This is a rare instance in which everyone seems to be happy.

While Golding was, by all accounts, going to be back coaching the Crimson Tide defense in 2023, Alabama fans seem to be glad to be rid of him.

Golding's unit finished the 2022 season ranked 13th nationally in total defense and tied for seventh in scoring defense. However, it had some struggles, most notably giving up 52 points to Tennessee and 32 to LSU.

"Pete Golding never improved as a DC," one Alabama fan wrote on Twitter. "His in game adjustments were virtually non-existent and he consistently got schooled by top tier OC's."

Others expressed their happiness in gif form.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss fans seem excited about the hire. Golding will technically replace Chris Partridge, but really will take over the defense from D.J. Durkin. Partridge served as co-defensive coordinator alongside Durkin for the past three seasons and was promoted after Durkin left for Texas A&M earlier this offseason.

The Rebel faithful — and plenty of others around the sport — believe Golding can improve a unit that, like the team as a whole, started 2022 strong but faltered down the stretch. Ole Miss gave up an average of 35.2 points per game across its final six contests, five of which it lost.

"Great get for Lane Kiffin & OM," ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic tweeted . "Pete can coach & recruit. This isn't what some Bama asst movement in the past has been."

"Just because he wasn't good enough for Saban doesn't mean he isn't good enough at a majority of schools," another Twitter user posted . "Golding is an upgrade over Partridge, to say otherwise is flat out wrong."

Others have had fun with the idea of Kiffin and Saban doing one another a solid with this move, including Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports.

As if the matchup between Kiffin and Saban needed any more juice, Golding will try to topple his former boss when Ole Miss faces Alabama on Sept. 23.