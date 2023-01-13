ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Teens OK After Minibus From Greenwich Country Day School Careens Across Entire Parkway

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrnOw_0kE7UtGC00

A group of teens and their driver escaped serious injury when a minibus from a prestigious private school in Connecticut careened across both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Paramus, New Jersey.

The Greenwich Country Day School bus was headed north when the driver swerved to avoid a Lexus whose driver had changed lanes abruptly around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, New Jersey State Police Trooper II Charles Marchan said.

The minibus ran off the roadway, then across the southbound lanes, before coming to rest in a ditch with a flat rear tire.

Two of nearly a dozen juveniles on the minibus were taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the trooper said. Everyone else was OK, he said.

The crash apparently also caused a chain-reaction collision involving rubbernecking vehicles on the parkway's northbound side, according to one of them.

A state police trooper took statements from the teens and others as part of an ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash.

The flat on the Greenwich Country Day School bus that crashed on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Paramus on Friday, Jan. 13.

Boyd A. Loving

Greenwich Country Day School is located on 92 acres at Connecticut's southern end near the Westchester County border. Alumni included former President George H.W. Bush, billionaire financier Theodore Forstmann, former Biden Administration Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The school serves nearly 1,200 pupils and students in nursery through 12th grade, with tuition ranging from $39,390 to $51,500, according to school literature.

Mitchell and his family gave the school $12 million in 2020, the largest donation in its 96-year history.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Everyone aboard the Greenwich Country Day School bus that crashed on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Paramus on Friday, Jan. 13, seemed fine.

Boyd A. Loving

