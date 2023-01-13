ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Assault, Gun On School Grounds Highlight Busy Day At Montgomery County HS

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago

An apparent beef between students in Maryland led to the assault of one teen and a temporary lockdown of an area high school on Friday afternoon to allow police in Montgomery County to investigate a pair of reported incidents.

Members of the Rockville City and Montgomery County Police departments were called to the Richard Montgomery School on Friday, Jan. 13, to investigate reports of a gun that was on campus.

The investigation determined that at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday morning, two students from a different Montgomery County school entered Richard Montgomery without authorization and allegedly assaulted a student there inside the building.

Police say that the interloping students then left the school, but not before returning at approximately 12:30 p.m., though they did not enter the building on the second visit.

During the second incident, police say that a Richard Montgomery High School student reported what they thought may have been a gun on one of the students outside the building and reported it to school security, which was relayed to administrators, and the school was placed on lockdown.

The students waiting outside the school fled before investigators could arrive.

According to police, officers were able to secure the school, which was then transitioned to a shelter-in-place order until dismissal. Officers remained on campus through the rest of the day.

Officials noted that no weapon was located on school property, and the Rockville City Police Department is now investigating the assault on the Richard Montgomery High School student.

