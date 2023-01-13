ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Reportedly Eyeing ‘Small Number of Suspects’ in Roe v. Wade Leak

By Rachel Olding
 4 days ago
Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The hunt for the person who leaked a draft of the Supreme Court opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade is still dragging on, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal . However, investigators have narrowed the focus to “a small number of suspects including law clerks,” WSJ reported Friday. All of the three dozen-or-so clerks who were working for the court’s nine justices last May, when the draft was leaked to Politico , have been ordered to sit for interviews and hand over their cellphones, prompting some to seek legal advice. The interviews have been short and superficial, WSJ reported, with blunt questions like, “Did you do it?” The Supreme Court’s marshal, former lawyer Gail Curley, is leading the investigation but the court’s in-house police force are more versed in providing security than conducting complex investigations. Curley has reportedly sought assistance from outside government investigators but the source of the leak continues to evade them.

