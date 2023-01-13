Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
Our Chat with the Blue Angels Pilots in Billings
We got a chance to catch up with the two US Navy Blue Angels pilots before they took off Saturday morning. Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught are the #7 and the #8 pilots for the Blue Angels. The whole team will be on the ground later this summer for the Yellowstone International Air Show in Billings, Montana.
A Montana Blue Angels Pilot Looks Back 32 Years
Call sign "Thumper." 32 years ago he was in the cockpit as a US Navy Blue Angel. On Friday, Ken Switzer, aka "Thumper", looked on as two pilots with the Blue Angels landed in Billings, Montana. Thumper is on the board for the group that is organizing this summer's Yellowstone...
Billings Chamber Celebrates Agriculture January 23rd Through 27th
The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Ag Celebration Week, which will take place from January 23-27. The week is designed to recognize agriculture's vital role in our daily lives and to celebrate the hardworking farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses that makeup Montana's leading industry. What can we expect...
Be Nice and Tip a Little Better, Billings
Some of you reading this right now are bad tippers. And you know it. I learned about how important good tipping is from my mom. She bartended and waited tables for most of her career. And she explained to me that while she was working, they didn't get the full minimum wage. So being able to put food on the table depended heavily on getting tips. And back before we had ATMs everywhere, my mom always had cash.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
The Best Places Around Billings for Teen Drivers to Practice
The spring session of Drivers Education is rapidly approaching for Billings Public School students; it begins on February 27th and runs through April 26th. The program is not mandatory for students, but it is a requirement for any student who wishes to get a driver's license in Montana before age 16. The class through Billings Public Schools costs $320 and they explained that their comprehensive program,
Tragic Story of One Billings Dog Owner, He Needs Our Help
These two peas in a pod are looking for a retirement home to take them in and bring them to see their dad regularly before they cross the rainbow bridge into dog heaven. They're older with only a few years left in this good life and are a bonded pair, so we need your help!
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
Billings PD Needs Your Help Finding Suspect In Casino Robbery
Back in early December, The Treasure Cove Casino was the site of a shooting, wounding an employee and a customer. At the time, no suspect was in custody. Now, Billings Police are asking for the help of the public at large to find this suspect. The robbery took place at...
Strike Approved By Yellowstone County Employees for January 23rd
After six months of working without a contract, the employees of Yellowstone County have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The county commissioners have been refusing to drop language permitting them to arbitrarily set wages for new hires above and beyond those of existing employees. A False Promise. The Yellowstone...
yourbigsky.com
String of car crashes in Billings in recent days
There have been three car crashes in the past few days in Billings. Thankfully, none of them have been fatal accidents but the BPD and Billings Fire are reminding people to watch their speed and avoid distracted driving. There was a two-vehicle crash on 24th and Monad Road Tuesday night...
Weighing School Options For Your Students in Billings
If school choice was an option for you here in Billings where would you send your kids?. From January 22nd to January 28th it's National School Choice Week, raising awareness about school choices and the options that parents have. According to National School Choice Week, 53.7 percent of families have thought about changing schools but many are not aware of the options.
yourbigsky.com
Three car accident at 24th & Central slows traffic
UPDATE January 15, 2023, 4:00 pm – The accident scene has been cleared and the road is open and safe to drive following the three-car collision. Billings Fire and Police are re-directing traffic into single lanes at 24th and Central Avenue early Sunday afternoon after a three-car accident. Fortunately,...
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
yourbigsky.com
“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday
Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
yourbigsky.com
One person was injured after car veers off Rimrock & 62nd
A driver veered off Rimrock Road and 62nd Sunday into a field at high-speed Sunday afternoon in Billings. Emergency teams worked feverishly to remove the person from the vehicle and get them into the ambulance. No other vehicles were involved. Billings Police tells Billings Beat that drugs and alcohol are...
Prosecutor calls Billings South Side murder 'vicious execution'
Melvin Pretty On Top, 23, made his first appearance in Yellowstone County District court Friday to answer to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.
KULR8
Charging documents released for man involved in Sunday night crime-spree in Billings
Charing documents have been shared for Thomas John Slevira Jr., who is facing charges for a Sunday night crime-spree in Billings. Documents say a 9-1-1 call came in at 6:09 pm, reporting a shooting at a home on Burlington Ave. The caller reported an unknown man kicked in the back...
yourbigsky.com
The name of man who held Billings police in 7-hour standoff and allegedly killed a man is released
The BPD is releasing the identity of a man who shot and killed a man near 12th and Avenue F, made a high-speed chase down 12th Avenue crashing into other parked cars, and then barricaded himself inside a home on Burlington Avenue on January 8th. Billings local 32-year-old Thomas Slevira...
KULR8
Missing woman’s niece shares new details about her disappearance
UPDATE: Jan. 10 at 1:08 p.m. The niece of the missing Billings woman Sherri Richterich, Dawn Watt, told NonStop Local this is not the first time Richterich has gone missing, but she has never been missing this long. Watt said Richterich talked about "going home" a lot. Shortly after Richterich...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1