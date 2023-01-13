ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Chat with the Blue Angels Pilots in Billings

We got a chance to catch up with the two US Navy Blue Angels pilots before they took off Saturday morning. Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught are the #7 and the #8 pilots for the Blue Angels. The whole team will be on the ground later this summer for the Yellowstone International Air Show in Billings, Montana.
A Montana Blue Angels Pilot Looks Back 32 Years

Call sign "Thumper." 32 years ago he was in the cockpit as a US Navy Blue Angel. On Friday, Ken Switzer, aka "Thumper", looked on as two pilots with the Blue Angels landed in Billings, Montana. Thumper is on the board for the group that is organizing this summer's Yellowstone...
Be Nice and Tip a Little Better, Billings

Some of you reading this right now are bad tippers. And you know it. I learned about how important good tipping is from my mom. She bartended and waited tables for most of her career. And she explained to me that while she was working, they didn't get the full minimum wage. So being able to put food on the table depended heavily on getting tips. And back before we had ATMs everywhere, my mom always had cash.
The Best Places Around Billings for Teen Drivers to Practice

The spring session of Drivers Education is rapidly approaching for Billings Public School students; it begins on February 27th and runs through April 26th. The program is not mandatory for students, but it is a requirement for any student who wishes to get a driver's license in Montana before age 16. The class through Billings Public Schools costs $320 and they explained that their comprehensive program,
String of car crashes in Billings in recent days

There have been three car crashes in the past few days in Billings. Thankfully, none of them have been fatal accidents but the BPD and Billings Fire are reminding people to watch their speed and avoid distracted driving. There was a two-vehicle crash on 24th and Monad Road Tuesday night...
Weighing School Options For Your Students in Billings

If school choice was an option for you here in Billings where would you send your kids?. From January 22nd to January 28th it's National School Choice Week, raising awareness about school choices and the options that parents have. According to National School Choice Week, 53.7 percent of families have thought about changing schools but many are not aware of the options.
Three car accident at 24th & Central slows traffic

UPDATE January 15, 2023, 4:00 pm – The accident scene has been cleared and the road is open and safe to drive following the three-car collision. Billings Fire and Police are re-directing traffic into single lanes at 24th and Central Avenue early Sunday afternoon after a three-car accident. Fortunately,...
“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday

Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
One person was injured after car veers off Rimrock & 62nd

A driver veered off Rimrock Road and 62nd Sunday into a field at high-speed Sunday afternoon in Billings. Emergency teams worked feverishly to remove the person from the vehicle and get them into the ambulance. No other vehicles were involved. Billings Police tells Billings Beat that drugs and alcohol are...
Missing woman’s niece shares new details about her disappearance

UPDATE: Jan. 10 at 1:08 p.m. The niece of the missing Billings woman Sherri Richterich, Dawn Watt, told NonStop Local this is not the first time Richterich has gone missing, but she has never been missing this long. Watt said Richterich talked about "going home" a lot. Shortly after Richterich...
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

