ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Acquiring D'Angelo Russell

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kWnM_0kE7U6XC00

D'Angelo Russell is reportedly drawing interest from the Miami Heat.

Credit: Fadeaway World

With a 22-20 record this season, the Miami Heat are not yet where they want to be in the Eastern Conference. While they are playing much better now than how they started the season, any team with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro is going to have title aspirations.

But Heat fans should expect some changes over the next few weeks because Pat Riley could be on the verge of adding even more firepower.

In a report by NBA insider Jake Fischer, it's revealed that the Heat are considering the addition of Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell.

( via Yahoo Sports )

The Heat have, in fact, registered interest in Russell, source told Yahoo Sports, but a direct deal for Lowry would appear unlikely. Lowry is just a few months away from entering the final season of his own contract worth roughly $30 million in average annual salary, and it’s hard to imagine Wolves officials being eager to extend the aging guard another exorbitant payday when he becomes extension eligible this summer — putting Minnesota in the exact situation it faced with Russell last July.

Russell, 26, hasn't been the perfect point guard for Minnesota, but with averages of 17.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game on 45% shooting, it's clear that D'Lo is a cut above the average NBA point guard.

The question is, would he be enough to push the Heat into the realm of title contention?

Miami Heat Will Be Active At The Deadline

The Heat have been showing some signs of life recently after a slow start, but it doesn't mean they are ready to win a championship. In fact, reports have long identified the Heat as likely buyers this trade season.

( via Hoops Hype's Yossi Gozlan )

"If there’s a team that I feel pretty good about doing something at the trade deadline, I think it’s the Heat, especially because a lot of things open up for them starting Jan. 15. Oladipo is a logical trade candidate, but he has veto rights over any trade since he signed a one-plus-one deal. He’s still working towards getting back to form, so any trade would have to put him in a good situation. If traded though, he would lose his Bird Rights, which aren’t too valuable right now since he’s probably not getting much more than his player option amount in free agency. But they could be valuable for him since Miami was where he ultimately wanted to play for, so I think there’s a good likelihood he remains in Miami, which is where he ultimately wants to be, and just let things play out."

Only time will tell how it all plays out for the Heat this season, but it's never wise to count them out. Even if their record isn't the best, they always find a way to be competitive.

This season appears to be no different, and they've been steadily moving up the standings for the past few weeks already.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy