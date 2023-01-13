NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Acquiring D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell is reportedly drawing interest from the Miami Heat.

With a 22-20 record this season, the Miami Heat are not yet where they want to be in the Eastern Conference. While they are playing much better now than how they started the season, any team with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro is going to have title aspirations.

But Heat fans should expect some changes over the next few weeks because Pat Riley could be on the verge of adding even more firepower.

In a report by NBA insider Jake Fischer, it's revealed that the Heat are considering the addition of Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell.

The Heat have, in fact, registered interest in Russell, source told Yahoo Sports, but a direct deal for Lowry would appear unlikely. Lowry is just a few months away from entering the final season of his own contract worth roughly $30 million in average annual salary, and it’s hard to imagine Wolves officials being eager to extend the aging guard another exorbitant payday when he becomes extension eligible this summer — putting Minnesota in the exact situation it faced with Russell last July.

Russell, 26, hasn't been the perfect point guard for Minnesota, but with averages of 17.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game on 45% shooting, it's clear that D'Lo is a cut above the average NBA point guard.

The question is, would he be enough to push the Heat into the realm of title contention?

Miami Heat Will Be Active At The Deadline

The Heat have been showing some signs of life recently after a slow start, but it doesn't mean they are ready to win a championship. In fact, reports have long identified the Heat as likely buyers this trade season.

"If there’s a team that I feel pretty good about doing something at the trade deadline, I think it’s the Heat, especially because a lot of things open up for them starting Jan. 15. Oladipo is a logical trade candidate, but he has veto rights over any trade since he signed a one-plus-one deal. He’s still working towards getting back to form, so any trade would have to put him in a good situation. If traded though, he would lose his Bird Rights, which aren’t too valuable right now since he’s probably not getting much more than his player option amount in free agency. But they could be valuable for him since Miami was where he ultimately wanted to play for, so I think there’s a good likelihood he remains in Miami, which is where he ultimately wants to be, and just let things play out."

Only time will tell how it all plays out for the Heat this season, but it's never wise to count them out. Even if their record isn't the best, they always find a way to be competitive.

This season appears to be no different, and they've been steadily moving up the standings for the past few weeks already.

