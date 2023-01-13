Clay County man charged for fleeing traffic stop with 5-year-old child inside car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawson, Missouri man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly speeding away from a traffic stop and crashing his vehicle with an unsecured 5-year-old child inside.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports 24-year-old David A. Strohm has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Clay County deputies tried to stop Strohm for an unreadable temporary tag on his vehicle near NE 48th Street and N. Bennington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Strohm didn’t stop and took off speeding, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies chased the suspect vehicle until Strohm started going the wrong way on Worlds of Fun Avenue, traveling south in the northbound lanes.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect ended up crashing at the intersection of Worlds of Fun Avenue and NE Parvin Road, flipping the vehicle.

Deputies pulled the child, who was not secured in a child safety seat, and a woman from the vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported. The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

After being checked by medical crews, deputies took Strohm into custody.

Deputies found apparent methamphetamine paraphernalia, as well as multiple identification, credit and debit cards belonging to other people, and a gun in the suspect’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Strohm is being held in the Clay County jail on a $75,000 bond.

