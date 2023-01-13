Read full article on original website
Sudarsan wins county spelling be in Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools has announced its winners in the annual Kosciusko County Spelling Bee held Tuesday night. The winner of the 2023 Spelling Bee was Dhanishka Sudarsan, a fifth-grader from Harrison Elementary. Runner-up was Konrad Kolembe, a fifth-grader from Jefferson Elementary. Dhanishka will be registered with spellingbee.com...
Saint Joseph HS considers replacing Indians nickname
SOUTH BEND — Saint Joseph High School in South Bend has formed a committee to determine the future of the school’s nickname. In a letter sent out to the Saint Joe community on Tuesday, school officials say the 13-member committee will evaluate the school’s current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed.
Spay-Neuter clinic Feb. 26 in Warsaw
WARSAW — Do you know of a cat that needs to be fixed?. The folks with Public Vet are hosting another spay-neuter clinic in Warsaw on Feb. 26. Cost of surgery is $90 and includes a medical exam and other essential services. Financial assistance is available. Registration is required...
WCS Officials react after attending St. Ignatious hockey game
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools representatives, along with local first responders and good samaritans, were invited to the St. Ignatius JV hockey game in Chicago. This recognition was part of the return to the ice for the team after its tragic bus accident in Warsaw on Nov. 12. WCS...
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next Month
St. Ignatious hockey team thanks Warsaw first responders
WARSAW — A large contingent of first responders and local officials from Warsaw attended St. Ignatious prep school hockey team’s return to the ice Sunday night — two months after a bus crash in Warsaw injured 16 people from the school. Among those attending the game in...
St. Joseph County looks at eliminating election board to save money
SOUTH BEND — In what is being advertised as a cost-cutting measure, St. Joseph County commissioners are considering a measure to abolish the county’s election board. The board primarily oversees and regulates voter registration in St. Joseph County. Under the resolution being considered, commissioners are looking to move the roles and duties of the election board under the umbrella of the county clerk’s office.
Sheriff’s department announces three hires
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith has announced three hires for the department. Jacob Anderson of Warsaw will be assigned to the patrol division. Stuart Smith, who retired after 35 years with Goshen Police, will work court security. Sheri Rapp, of Claypool, has been hired as a report...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
The three children died at the hospital. The mother was transferred from an Angola hospital to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she later died.
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
Suspect arrested in reported stabbing on Haney Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. Police were called to the area at 11:15 a.m. for the incident, according to reports. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from...
I-69 crash update: Road is back open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A crash on I-69 northbound has shut down traffic as troopers investigate. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 326 mile marker exit south of Auburn.
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
The number of suspected overdoses over the weekend is 11, but without toxicology testing, it may be impossible to say for sure.
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
Ragsdale Arrested On Dealing Charges After A Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — An Elkhart woman was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Amber Dawn Ragsdale, 36, 25551 Modrell Ave., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail
An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase
(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
