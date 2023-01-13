ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudarsan wins county spelling be in Warsaw

WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools has announced its winners in the annual Kosciusko County Spelling Bee held Tuesday night. The winner of the 2023 Spelling Bee was Dhanishka Sudarsan, a fifth-grader from Harrison Elementary. Runner-up was Konrad Kolembe, a fifth-grader from Jefferson Elementary. Dhanishka will be registered with spellingbee.com...
Saint Joseph HS considers replacing Indians nickname

SOUTH BEND — Saint Joseph High School in South Bend has formed a committee to determine the future of the school’s nickname. In a letter sent out to the Saint Joe community on Tuesday, school officials say the 13-member committee will evaluate the school’s current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed.
Spay-Neuter clinic Feb. 26 in Warsaw

WARSAW — Do you know of a cat that needs to be fixed?. The folks with Public Vet are hosting another spay-neuter clinic in Warsaw on Feb. 26. Cost of surgery is $90 and includes a medical exam and other essential services. Financial assistance is available. Registration is required...
WCS Officials react after attending St. Ignatious hockey game

WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools representatives, along with local first responders and good samaritans, were invited to the St. Ignatius JV hockey game in Chicago. This recognition was part of the return to the ice for the team after its tragic bus accident in Warsaw on Nov. 12. WCS...
St. Ignatious hockey team thanks Warsaw first responders

WARSAW — A large contingent of first responders and local officials from Warsaw attended St. Ignatious prep school hockey team’s return to the ice Sunday night — two months after a bus crash in Warsaw injured 16 people from the school. Among those attending the game in...
St. Joseph County looks at eliminating election board to save money

SOUTH BEND — In what is being advertised as a cost-cutting measure, St. Joseph County commissioners are considering a measure to abolish the county’s election board. The board primarily oversees and regulates voter registration in St. Joseph County. Under the resolution being considered, commissioners are looking to move the roles and duties of the election board under the umbrella of the county clerk’s office.
Sheriff’s department announces three hires

WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith has announced three hires for the department. Jacob Anderson of Warsaw will be assigned to the patrol division. Stuart Smith, who retired after 35 years with Goshen Police, will work court security. Sheri Rapp, of Claypool, has been hired as a report...
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
Suspect arrested in reported stabbing on Haney Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. Police were called to the area at 11:15 a.m. for the incident, according to reports. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from...
I-69 crash update: Road is back open

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A crash on I-69 northbound has shut down traffic as troopers investigate. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 326 mile marker exit south of Auburn.
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
Ragsdale Arrested On Dealing Charges After A Child Tests Positive For Drugs

WARSAW — An Elkhart woman was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Amber Dawn Ragsdale, 36, 25551 Modrell Ave., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail

An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase

(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
