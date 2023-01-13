Read full article on original website
Rules on mass, scale ready: Commission considers replacement structure limits
Now that the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission and the Swansboro Planning Board have had the chance to review a text amendment that addresses the size and placement of replacement structures in the town’s historic district, the Swansboro Board of Commissioners will have the chance to act. Andrea Correll, town...
County board learns about planned fentanyl education program in high schools
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners were briefed recently and voiced support for a new program that will help warn high school students of the ongoing danger of fentanyl. Dr. Randall Williams, Consolidated Health and Human Services director, told commissioners about the program, due to start soon, during their monthly...
Area Death Notices - Jan. 15, 16 & 17
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Garden. Lisa Taylor, Morehead City. Lisa Laverne Taylor,...
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
Massive 560-pound swordfish caught off North Carolina by 13-year old
Veteran Outer Banks N.C. Capt. Michael Tickle runs the 67-foot Jerrett Bay boat “Wasteknot” out of Morehead City. But on Dec. 29 he headed offshore on a friend’s much smaller 28-foot Southport boat with his 13-year old son Kelson, and 28-year old boat mate Zach Grantham for a go at swordfish.
EDITORIAL: Peletier board resignation, a matter of abdication
Peletier Commissioner Steven Overby’s sudden and precipitous resignation from that town’s board of commissioners, after only a year of service, highlights the impacts of political polarization and inertia delaying important decisions that this relatively new town is facing. In the process he is challenging the town to make...
CCC employees, students clean up park for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
— About 50 Carteret Community College (CCC) employees and students braved cold temperatures Jan. 16 to pick up trash at Fort Macon State Park for the college’s third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The holiday was the 28th anniversary of the national movement to do service...
Morehead City hosts 30th annual MLK celebration
- The life and message of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was commemorated by approximately 300 people during the annual MLK Celebration in Morehead City. The program began at 11 a.m. Monday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, located next door to Carteret Community College. King was born...
Grayer Willis Jr., 78; service Jan. 21
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, NC, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at Victoria Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
Cheryl Clutter, 63; service later
Cheryl Ann (Bowman) Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Per Cheryl’s wishes, her ashes will be spread in the ocean and her daughter will be holding a life celebration at a later date in Medina. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and...
D.E. Herring, 95; service Jan. 18
D. E. Gene Herring, 95, formerly of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Hulda Penny, 82; incomplete
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Ileana Vallecillo, 90; incomplete
Ileana Vallecillo, 90, of Beaufort, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
John Ashby III; incomplete
John Moncure "Monty" Ashby III, of Emerald Isle, died Friday, January 6, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences to www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Lisa Taylor, 56; incomplete
Lisa Laverne Taylor, 56, of Morehead City, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Habitual felon given 18 - 24 years for larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses
NEW BERN – District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that Thomas Gregory Long, 43, of New Bern was sentenced to a minimum of over 18 years up to 24 years in prison after a jury returned guilty verdicts following a three-day trial in Craven County Superior Court last week.
HONOR ROLLS - Harkers Island Elementary School & Morehead City Middle School
The following students were named to the second quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Harkers Island Elementary School:. Third grade: Molly Garrison, Bennett Guthrie, Carrington Guthrie and Kristen Horton. Fourth grade: Jace Davis, Alayna Hollendonner and Cannon Lawrence. Fifth grade: Raylee Ferrari, Guyon Gillikin, Tyler Gillikin, Bailey...
Nichole Nolon, 47; service Jan. 22
Nichole Nolon, 47, of Charlotte, formerly of Havelock, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Atrium Health University City, Charlotte. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Praise International Church in Havelock, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and...
Is Carteret County the cream of the crop in track and field, cross country?
If Kinston is the basketball capital of eastern North Carolina, Tarboro the football capital and Whiteville the baseball capital, does that make Carteret County the flagship county of track and field and cross country?. The numbers would seem to back it up. There was plenty of success before, but let’s...
Walter Pylypiw, 68; service held
Walter Michael Pylypiw, 68, of Swansboro, died Thursday, January 12,2023 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A Funeral Mass was held Monday, January 16, 2023, at 11:00am at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. The family received friends Sunday from 4-6pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. In lieu...
