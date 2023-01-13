ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after Frayser crash involving SCSO deputy

By Courtney Anderson
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested months after a crash that sent a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two other people to the hospital.

Court documents say 23-year-old Deartist Hollingshed is facing several charges, including reckless driving and endangerment, after a crash on Whitney Avenue and Thomas Street in Frayser.

Shelby County deputy, 2 others sent to hospital following Frayser crash

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on October 26. Court documents say Hollingshed ran a red light in a “reckless” manner while driving west on Whitney Avenue. An SCSO deputy who was traveling south on Thomas Street struck Hollingshed’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says two people were taken to the hospital. One person was in critical condition but was later updated to stable condition. The other person was in non-critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was not injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to court documents, investigators determined that Hollingshed had not turned on the headlights of his vehicle at the time of the crash. Court documents say Hollingshed also did not have a valid license or proof of insurance.

Hollingshed was taken into custody Friday morning.

