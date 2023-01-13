ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delran, NJ

CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP

A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Bucks Teen Last Seen Entering Strange Car: Police

A teenager from Bucks County is missing, and police say she might be with a man she met online. Annaliese Ludman, a 16-year-old from Springfield Township, was last seen Monday, Jan. 16 getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates, police said in a statement. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Fusion with the model year 2013 to 2020, investigators added.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police

A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

12-year-old with prior felony charge arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, DE – A 12-year-old with a felony charge pending and his 13-year-old accomplice have been arrested for an armed robbery in Wilmington on Saturday. According to police, the two boys approached a 55-year-old woman walking on Centerville Road when one of them produced a handgun and pointed at the woman, demanding her belongings. They fled the area, but state troopers canvassing the area located them a short time later. Police found a bb gun handgun in their possession when they were taken into custody. They were both charged with robbery and conspiracy. The 12-year-old was additionally charged with violating The post 12-year-old with prior felony charge arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Pa. mother Jennifer Brown now missing for two weeks

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Tuesday marks two weeks since a Montgomery County mother went missing. Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen at her home in Limerick Township on Jan. 3.Sources close to the investigation say that last week's search of the Pioneer Crossings Landfill in Birdsboro is connected to the case.Community members are passing out fliers, hoping that someone will come forward with information about her disappearance.Brown's family is offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps police find her.Brown was last seen by a friend on the afternoon of Jan. 3 and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
News 12

Family: Dog presumed missing after house fire in Hazlet found dead

A dog that was presumed missing following a deadly house fire in Hazlet on Friday has been found dead. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say Jackie Montanaro died after attempting to save her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn. They were both taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
HAZLET, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

‘This Is a Tragedy': Gas Station Clerk Gunned Down During Armed Robbery

A well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station who was concerned over crime in the city was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning. A customer called the killing "senseless." Philadelphia police officers rushed to the Exxon station along Torresdale Avenue at Friendship Street just after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

