Man Beats Mother, 75, With Rock, Arrested In PA: Evesham Police
A South Jersey man has been arrested for beating his 75-year-old mother with a rock, authorities said. Lawrence Y. Kim, 43, of Marlton was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Evesham police said. On Monday, Jan. 16, Evesham police responded to the first block of Woodlake Drive in Marlton...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP
A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
Missing Bucks Teen Last Seen Entering Strange Car: Police
A teenager from Bucks County is missing, and police say she might be with a man she met online. Annaliese Ludman, a 16-year-old from Springfield Township, was last seen Monday, Jan. 16 getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates, police said in a statement. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Fusion with the model year 2013 to 2020, investigators added.
Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police
A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls split from group to rob female victim in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week. Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.
Armed carjackers target South Philadelphia auto worker waiting to start shift
Police are investigating a pair of violent crimes in South Philadelphia where suspects appeared to target victims sitting in their cars.
12-year-old with prior felony charge arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, DE – A 12-year-old with a felony charge pending and his 13-year-old accomplice have been arrested for an armed robbery in Wilmington on Saturday. According to police, the two boys approached a 55-year-old woman walking on Centerville Road when one of them produced a handgun and pointed at the woman, demanding her belongings. They fled the area, but state troopers canvassing the area located them a short time later. Police found a bb gun handgun in their possession when they were taken into custody. They were both charged with robbery and conspiracy. The 12-year-old was additionally charged with violating The post 12-year-old with prior felony charge arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County
A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Pa. mother Jennifer Brown now missing for two weeks
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Tuesday marks two weeks since a Montgomery County mother went missing. Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen at her home in Limerick Township on Jan. 3.Sources close to the investigation say that last week's search of the Pioneer Crossings Landfill in Birdsboro is connected to the case.Community members are passing out fliers, hoping that someone will come forward with information about her disappearance.Brown's family is offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps police find her.Brown was last seen by a friend on the afternoon of Jan. 3 and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.
Decomposing body of woman discovered in a folded up mattress in Pa.: report
A stunning discovery has detectives investigating in Upper Darby, Delaware County after a woman’s decomposing body was found inside a mattress, reports said. Authorities discovered the female victim’s body in a rear alley along the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue, near Church Lane. The thing is paramedics were...
Prosecutor: Man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Edison
Authorities say the crash happened Jan. 16 just before 1 a.m. on Route 1.
Man Kills Himself In Berks Domestic Disturbance That Brought Major Police Presence
A man took his own life during a domestic disturbance involving a female that brought a major police response to the scene in Berks County over the weekend. Police responded to reports of a domestic incident on Morgantown Road just south of Westley Road around 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Robeson police said.
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
News 12
Family: Dog presumed missing after house fire in Hazlet found dead
A dog that was presumed missing following a deadly house fire in Hazlet on Friday has been found dead. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say Jackie Montanaro died after attempting to save her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn. They were both taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
NBC Philadelphia
‘This Is a Tragedy': Gas Station Clerk Gunned Down During Armed Robbery
A well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station who was concerned over crime in the city was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning. A customer called the killing "senseless." Philadelphia police officers rushed to the Exxon station along Torresdale Avenue at Friendship Street just after...
fox29.com
Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 25-year-old Dawson Johnson, who had been shot...
fox29.com
Officials: Police search for suspect in SUV after man is shot and killed in Tioga
TIOGA - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Tioga and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, they say, in an SUV. According to officials, police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street, in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood, early Sunday, about 4 a.m.
