ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa State Fair announces new CEO and Fair Manager

By Natasha Keicher
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1RIh_0kE7Se3H00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Fair announced on Friday that they have hired a new CEO and Fair Manager.

Jeremy Parsons, current CEO of the Clay County Fair, will take over the position of CEO and manager at the Iowa State Fair this spring. The appointment comes after former CEO Gary Slater announced his retirement in Oct. of 2022 after over two decades of holding the position.

Fire at home near Cook Park had previously been red-tagged, officials still investigating cause

“It is an honor to have been chosen to serve as caretaker for one of Iowa’s most beloved institutions,” Parsons said in a press release. “The Iowa State Fair holds a special place in my heart and I am humbled to join the team responsible for building upon the Fair’s rich heritage and traditions.”

Parsons has been the CEO of the Clay County Fair since 2011. He has over 30 years of fair experience, he started as a seasonal employee at the Iowa State Fair, volunteered at his home county fair in Leon, and served as the executive director of the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOEL 950 AM

When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?

It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline

Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
DES MOINES, IA
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
B100

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her plan to use taxpayer money to pay for private schooling gives people a choice to educate their kids where they want. But that’s not what her plan says. Just look at the details: Only certain families with kids in public schools will get that choice. What this plan really […] The post Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy