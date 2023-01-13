ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

dawgnation.com

Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal

ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football. The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett slams radio host for criticizing his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett received some criticism this week for his demeanor during Georgia’s National Championship parade. Bennett was spotted on his phone throughout the parade, drawing complaints from fans and media alike. Amongst those to call Bennett out was Steak Shapiro, a host on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. On...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA’s Boling runs world’s top time in track event at Clemson

The Bulldogs’ Matthew Boling ran one of the fastest 300-meter dash times in collegiate history to tally a win in the conclusion of the Clemson Invite on Saturday. Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, ran the first 300m of his career and finished with the second-fastest time in Georgia history and the top time in the world this year. Boling’s finish makes him the No. 3 all-time collegiate finisher with the No. 4 all-time collegiate finish in the event.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Blake Smith, former Texas A&M TE, reveals transfer destination

Blake Smith began his college career at Texas A&M. Now, he’s on the move via the transfer portal, revealing his next destination on Monday. A former 3-star prospect out of the 2020 recruiting class, Smith entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season and announced a commitment to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources. There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg Sankey issues statement on tragic deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement regarding the shocking deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a player and staff member for Georgia football. Willock and LeCroy were in a car accident with two others, who survived the wreck but sustained injuries. “We join the University of Georgia community...
ATHENS, GA
thewarriorwire.org

How Bout’ Them Dubs: Class of 2023’s Incredible Early Acceptance to UGA

The Dubs Class of 2023 is ready to face their future, finding themselves among many applicants for several top-tier schools, including the University of Georgia. UGA is most notable for its championship football team, but it is also ranked No. 16 as a top public university and is located in Athens, considered one of the best college towns in the country. All these attributes make the school an extremely appealing choice to many prospective students.
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past

A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents.  “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

