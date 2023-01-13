Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsVeny WestCollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
Georgia signee Bo Hughley stands out early at Polynesian Bowl
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive lineman Bo Hughley is one of the headliners at this year’s Polynesian Bowl. Hughley is a good looking tackle prospect with a prototype frame. He’s a long athlete who has plenty of room to add good weight and he moves extremely well. He...
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver, announces his football plans
ATHENS — Georgia’s top wide receiver will return for another season with the Bulldogs. Ladd McConkey, whose 58 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns were tops among wide receivers, did not declare himself eligible for the upcoming draft. Team leader Kearis Jackson declared himself eligible for the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal
ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football. The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.
Micah DeBose Commits to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have gained another huge committed for the 2025 recruiting class, 4 star offensive lineman Micah DeBose.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett slams radio host for criticizing his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett received some criticism this week for his demeanor during Georgia’s National Championship parade. Bennett was spotted on his phone throughout the parade, drawing complaints from fans and media alike. Amongst those to call Bennett out was Steak Shapiro, a host on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. On...
UGA’s Boling runs world’s top time in track event at Clemson
The Bulldogs’ Matthew Boling ran one of the fastest 300-meter dash times in collegiate history to tally a win in the conclusion of the Clemson Invite on Saturday. Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, ran the first 300m of his career and finished with the second-fastest time in Georgia history and the top time in the world this year. Boling’s finish makes him the No. 3 all-time collegiate finisher with the No. 4 all-time collegiate finish in the event.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Blake Smith, former Texas A&M TE, reveals transfer destination
Blake Smith began his college career at Texas A&M. Now, he’s on the move via the transfer portal, revealing his next destination on Monday. A former 3-star prospect out of the 2020 recruiting class, Smith entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season and announced a commitment to Oklahoma.
Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's
Kirby Smart and his staff stopped at 100 different Georgia high schools just a few days after UGAs dominating win over TCU.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett might be donning his Georgia football helmet one final time, according to Senior Bowl sources. There’s a “strong possibility” Bennett will get an invitation to the nation’s premier collegiate all-star game on the heels of his lights-out performance in the CFP Championship Game last Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg Sankey issues statement on tragic deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement regarding the shocking deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a player and staff member for Georgia football. Willock and LeCroy were in a car accident with two others, who survived the wreck but sustained injuries. “We join the University of Georgia community...
thewarriorwire.org
How Bout’ Them Dubs: Class of 2023’s Incredible Early Acceptance to UGA
The Dubs Class of 2023 is ready to face their future, finding themselves among many applicants for several top-tier schools, including the University of Georgia. UGA is most notable for its championship football team, but it is also ranked No. 16 as a top public university and is located in Athens, considered one of the best college towns in the country. All these attributes make the school an extremely appealing choice to many prospective students.
‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
Comments / 0