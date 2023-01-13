Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
Post Register
Stocks turn lower on Wall Street in uncertain trading
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up early gains and fell in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review the latest updates on retail sales, inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 11:41 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index rose as much as 0.6%...
Comments / 0