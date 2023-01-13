Read full article on original website
Richard Wilson
4d ago
my prayers to.the family... mom of 5.. Cooper so young... end cancer I pray.. so sad to here this... really so sad.. Jennifer.
Reply(1)
8
Bryan Schulman
4d ago
God rest his soul. Clover community is taking a big hit with this loss. Very sad. Another blue eagle is soaring today.
Reply
5
Ricky Ramsey
3d ago
GOD got himself another angel, no more cancer, no more pain. Prayers for the family. See you one day Cooper.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
A North Carolina woman won the lottery twice — just months apartVictorShelby, NC
Related
WBTV
Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday. “Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost...
WBTV
Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
WBTV
Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
WBTV
Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge. Updated: 8 hours ago. Mary Santina Collins was found...
WBTV
Cabarrus County Sheriff experiences “Law in the Family” with three brothers serving as deputies
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Cabarrus County administration: Get the Crayton brothers in a room together and you’re going to be entertained. Teasing jabs and chuckles from years of inside jokes reveal their relationship. Soon as they walk in, Rick and John, the older brothers,...
qcnews.com
23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children fighting extradition, deputies say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of scamming multiple Iredell County families out of thousands of dollars for terminally ill children and research is now fighting extradition to North Carolina, officials with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. Tammy Ann Domenick is accused of using bogus fundraisers to...
WBTV
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems. Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. That is along the Carmel Country Club...
WBTV
Dance studio in Salisbury recreates local history
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A dance studio in Salisbury is recreating local history in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., birthday and for upcoming Black History Month. Krystal Stukes and students at Triple Threat Dance Company are going around Salisbury to make photos that show moments from the past.
WBTV
House fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte deemed accidental
A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and “The Pearl” innovation district. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled the price we saw this time last year.
WBTV
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge. Updated: 13 hours ago. Mary Santina Collins was found...
Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Minivan hits moped from behind, killing driver in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A person riding a moped was killed in a collision with a minivan Tuesday night in York County, troopers said. The moped and a 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan were going north on South Anderson Road near Neely Store Road in Rock Hill at about 6:40 p.m. when the minivan struck the 2022 moped from behind, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WBTV
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte. Two teenagers led police on a chase in Charlotte after they allegedly stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old inside. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 7 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling...
WBTV
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that claimed the lives of two young children in Rutherford County. Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said a fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway.
WBTV
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
WBTV
Ground broken for ‘The Pearl’ innovation district
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and “The Pearl” innovation district. Project leaders broke ground on the new site Tuesday. It will be home to both the medical school’s second...
FOX Carolina
Former Employee Of Timken Speaks on Closing of Manufacturing Plant
A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead. Furman University Receives a 10 Million Dollar Donation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Furman University received a 10 million dollar donation to go...
WBTV
Charlotte Knights to open Paper Mill Pub at Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights have unveiled plans and renderings for a year-round neighborhood pub at Truist Field. The Paper Mill Pub is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. Its name pays homage to Virginia Paper Company, whose building was located where the field currently...
Comments / 10