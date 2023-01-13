Brick River Cider Company opens in Crossroads
There’s a new kind of craft beverage fermenting in the Crossroads , and it’s the apple of our eye. Brick River Cider Company has been open for a month ( its first day was Dec. 17 ), although it has already weathered closures due to extreme cold and busted water mains .
First, Brick River is making an apple brandy only in KC . It’s paired with a cider in a signature local drink called Double Barrel Apple . That one was Editor Travis’ favorite.
Next, the KC location offers an expanded food menu , including additional apps, an entree, and a dessert.
The cidery currently has four fermentation tanks and a kegging rig, and there’s room for four more fermenters in addition to the still. Conrado said they plan to offer their brandy as a standalone product in the future.
“For our first year anniversary, we’ll have a 1-year aged brandy, and for our three-year anniversary, we’ll have a 3-year aged brandy, all of which are already sitting on wood.”
The Kansas City cidery — at 1701 McGee St., KCMO — is actually an expansion of a St. Louis company . Its KC location used to be a mid-1900s auto repair shop . Yet, it’s right at home in one of KC’s most concentrated beverage + entertainment districts .
“We’re local, and we want to stay local,” proprietor Conrado Moni told KCtoday. “All we care about is our community and providing a good product. Something that people can actually enjoy and know is of the best quality.”
Why cider?Conrado and the Brick River bartenders described cider as a versatile drink that anyone can appreciate.
🍺 Beer fans: Cider is a carbonated drink with lots of experimentation opportunities. Try the dry-hopped winter cider ( one of our favorites ).
🍷 Wine fans: Cider is made the same way, and you can experience dry vs. fruity ciders + fruit-infused flavors.
🥃 Cocktail fans: Along with locally sourced spirits, try sipping the Double Barrel Apple cider with house-made brandy ( more on that below ).
🚫 Non-alcoholic: Brick River’s apple soda is caramely and rich ( and low-key, high on our list ).
“Everything’s all natural,” Conrado said. “No artificial flavors. No concentrates. Fresh-pressed fruit brought back to the traditional ways.”
Specific to Kansas CityAside from delicious cider ( tested by yours truly ) and a great atmosphere, Brick River KC has two things you won’t find in St. Louis.
First, Brick River is making an apple brandy only in KC . It’s paired with a cider in a signature local drink called Double Barrel Apple . That one was Editor Travis’ favorite.
Next, the KC location offers an expanded food menu , including additional apps, an entree, and a dessert.
For the futureConrado told us that Brick River is planning a grand opening celebration for Saturday, March 4. Stay tuned on social media for the official announcement.
The cidery currently has four fermentation tanks and a kegging rig, and there’s room for four more fermenters in addition to the still. Conrado said they plan to offer their brandy as a standalone product in the future.
“For our first year anniversary, we’ll have a 1-year aged brandy, and for our three-year anniversary, we’ll have a 3-year aged brandy, all of which are already sitting on wood.”
