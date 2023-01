Brick River Cider Company opens in Crossroads

Can’t decide? A flight cost us $12. Photo by KCtoday

There’s a new kind offermenting in the Brick River Cider Company has been open for a month (), although it has already weathered closures due to extreme cold and busted water mains The Kansas City cidery —is actually an expansion of a. Its KC location used to be a mid-1900s auto repair shop . Yet, it’s right at home in one of KC’s most concentrated beverage + entertainment districts “We’re local, and we want to stay local,” proprietortold KCtoday. “All we care about is our community and providing a good product. Something that people can actually enjoy and know is of the best quality.”Conrado and the Brick River bartenders described cider as athat anyone can appreciate.🍺 Beer fans: Cider is a carbonated drink with lots of experimentation opportunities. Try the dry-hopped winter cider ().🍷 Wine fans: Cider is made the same way, and you can experience dry vs. fruity ciders + fruit-infused flavors.🥃 Cocktail fans: Along with locally sourced spirits, try sipping the Double Barrel Apple cider with house-made brandy ().🚫 Non-alcoholic: Brick River’s apple soda is caramely and rich ().“Everything’s all natural,” Conrado said. “No artificial flavors. No concentrates. Fresh-pressed fruit brought back to the traditional ways.”Aside from delicious cider () and a great atmosphere, Brick River KC has two things you won’t find in St. Louis.First, Brick River is making an. It’s paired with a cider in a signature local drink calledNext, the KC location offers an expanded food menu , including additional apps, an entree, and a dessert.Conrado told us that Brick River is planning afor Saturday, March 4. Stay tuned on social media for the official announcement.The cidery currently has four fermentation tanks and a kegging rig, and there’s room for four more fermenters in addition to the still. Conrado said they plan to offer theirin the future.“For our first year anniversary, we’ll have a 1-year aged brandy, and for our three-year anniversary, we’ll have a 3-year aged brandy, all of which are already sitting on wood.”