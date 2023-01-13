Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Rob Gronkowski Says He Would 'Be Surprised' if Tom Brady Returns to Patriots in Upcoming Free Agency
On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the former tight end shared his doubts that his old teammate would return to the Patriots, where he played for 20 years Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts about where he thinks his friend and former teammate Tom Brady will go after his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up. During Wednesday's episode of New Heights, Gronkowski told brothers Jason and Travis Kelce that he would be "surprised" if Brady went back to the New England Patriots, where he played for two decades, when he...
Commanders Have QB 'Choices': Carr, Jackson, Rodgers?
The Washington Commanders need a new quarterback, but with so many options, which way will the franchise go?
Celtics trade rumors: Payton Pritchard has interest from Warriors, playoff teams
Payton Pritchard’s lack of consistent playing time in the Celtics rotation has unsurprisingly led to a number of playoff teams inquiring about the availability of the reserve guard including the defending champion Golden State Warriors, league sources tell MassLive. Despite these overtures, the Celtics have shown no interest in trading the 25-year-old guard to this point, according to multiple sources, with Pritchard re-entering Boston’s rotation during the past week following Jaylen Brown’s injury.
thecomeback.com
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins
For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Patriots offensive coordinator search: Is Georgia coach Todd Monken a candidate?
As the Patriots are set to embark in the first offensive coordinator search of the Bill Belichick era, the rumor mill is slowly starting to churn. On Monday, NBC Sports Boston reported that Bill O’Brien is the “primary target” for the Patriots offensive coordinator job. MassLive was also told yesterday that the Patriots haven’t reached out to the Los Angeles Rams about interviewing their quarterback coach, Zac Robinson.
The perfect quarterback for the NY Jets that their fans would hate
It was 54 years ago, Jan. 12, that number 12 led the New York Jets to their first and only Super Bowl win which gave the American Football League credibility and possibly saved the "Big Game". Now it's time for another number 12 to try to take them back there.
FanDuel promo: bet $5, get $150 bonus for Tuesday night games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Use the best FanDuel promo offer to claim an instant $150 in bonus bets during a Tuesday night filled with...
Draymond Green says he’ll greet Celtics fans with a smile after Finals chants (report)
For the first time since the NBA Finals last season, the Celtics and Warriors will meet in Boston for their Thursday game. While the C’s fell two wins short of the title, the Warriors celebrated winning the championship on their home court. But there was also another subplot that...
MassLive.com
Why Rob Gronkowski could join Tom Brady - in being tied into a crypto lawsuit (report)
Gronk could be heading to court as part of a crypto lawsuit. According to The Athletic, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been issued a subpoena as part of a class-action lawsuit against Voyager Digital, a crypto broker that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July of 2022.
Curtis Givens, Montverde basketball top Sunrise Christian during final day of Hoophall Classic (photos)
SPRINGFIELD – During one of the final matches of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic on Monday, fans witnessed an impressive battle featuring two of the nation’s top-five teams in Montverde boys basketball and Sunrise Christian Academy, with seven of ESPN’s Top 100 commits playing against each other.
NFL Draft 2023: Blockbuster Eagles-Jets trade highlights latest 1st-round mock; Giants get defensive playmaker
Another day, another mock. The 2023 NFL Draft will be open for business in three months. And when it does, expect plenty of wheeling and dealing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round mock. It projects a big trade between...
Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard suffers cut on head in collision with Lamelo Ball
Malcolm Brogdon left Monday’s game against the Hornets after a collision with Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball. The injury occurred with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter as Boston had built a comfortable 13-point lead. Boston’s reserve guard was being guarded by Ball in the half-court and as Brogdon tried to make a move, his head collided with the Hornets’ point guard. Brogdon’s forehead was cut and Celtics trainers immediately gave him attention since it looked like Ball’s tooth cut Brogdon’s forehead in the collision. Derrick White immediately replaced Brogdon and the guard continued to get some attention on the bench.
Caesars promo code: score best sign up bonus in your state this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As sports bettors settle in for a loaded week of games, there are three Caesars promo code offers available to...
Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch makes a rare statement following the team's Wild Card playoff win at Minnesota.
Bronny James, Cameron Boozer shine in Hoophall Classic matchup stacked with NBA pedigree
SPRINGFIELD — Monday’s boys basketball matchup between Sierra Canyon and Christopher Columbus High School showcased everything that the Hoophall Classic is when it’s at its best. Two of the best teams in the country faced off in front of a standing-room only crowd in Blake Arena on...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2