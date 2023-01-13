Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year
Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
WIBC.com
Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Juan Carlos Guzman Lopez
Juan Carlos Guzman Lopez , 29, of Frankfort, passed away at his home on January 12, 2023. Please check back for a full obituary. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Day & Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. The funeral mass will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Frankfort, with Father Paul Cochran officiating.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sharon “Sherry” Kay Palmer
born August 9, 1938, who most recently lived at Clinton House went to her eternal home on January 15, 2023. She was 84 years old. Her death was due to heart failure. At an early age, she became a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Frankfort, IN. While she will be missed by so many, we are thankful that she is in the arms of our Lord and family.
Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing
Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Scholarships Available for Frankfort Seniors Through Education Foundation
The Frankfort Education Foundation announces that their 2023 scholarship applications are now open to graduating seniors of Frankfort Senior High School. The Frankfort Education Foundation’s mission is to break through educational barriers for as many students as they can, and as a result, to have a community who is educated and interested in making their future the best it can be. What do they mean by “breaking educational barriers?” Barriers look different for every student. To seniors, it might be a financial barrier to attend college. By offering scholarships to seniors we can make their higher education dreams a reality.
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Pursuit Ends in Apprehension of Violent Ohio Fugitive
At approximately 3:16 a.m. Monday, a Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on Interstate-65 southbound near the 129 Mile-Marker. The vehicle was unable to stay in the appropriate lane and the officer suspected possible operating while intoxicated/impaired. The vehicle refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Camp Cullom to Host The Great Backyard Bird Count
Bird lovers far and wide are invited to Camp Cullom Saturday February 18 from 2pm to 4pm. Camp Cullom will host “The Great Backyard Bird Count” complete with training and a checklist for your observations, Hot Chocolate and Snacks. The Great Backyard Bird Count contributes to understanding global...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Paul “P.R.” Ray Riley
76, of Forest, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023. Born in Veedersburg on June 18, 1946, Paul was the son of Franklin and Geraldine “Vera” (Abernathy) Riley. After graduating high school, Paul served in the Army Air Force. He worked as a...
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sassy’s Salon Players Of The Game
Frankfort’s Jayce Strode and Rossville’s Cayden Wilson are Saturday nights Sassy Salon’s players of the game and available on HLTV to watch if you missed the exciting game at the Hornets Nest. Frankfort was successful in defeating Rossville 61-52. As always we thank our sponsors. Sassy’s Salon...
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
The number of suspected overdoses over the weekend is 11, but without toxicology testing, it may be impossible to say for sure.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen
Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
cbs4indy.com
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week.
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
1027wbow.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
