Frankfort, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year

Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WHITESTOWN, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Juan Carlos Guzman Lopez

Juan Carlos Guzman Lopez , 29, of Frankfort, passed away at his home on January 12, 2023. Please check back for a full obituary. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Day & Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. The funeral mass will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Frankfort, with Father Paul Cochran officiating.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Sharon “Sherry” Kay Palmer

born August 9, 1938, who most recently lived at Clinton House went to her eternal home on January 15, 2023. She was 84 years old. Her death was due to heart failure. At an early age, she became a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Frankfort, IN. While she will be missed by so many, we are thankful that she is in the arms of our Lord and family.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Scholarships Available for Frankfort Seniors Through Education Foundation

The Frankfort Education Foundation announces that their 2023 scholarship applications are now open to graduating seniors of Frankfort Senior High School. The Frankfort Education Foundation’s mission is to break through educational barriers for as many students as they can, and as a result, to have a community who is educated and interested in making their future the best it can be. What do they mean by “breaking educational barriers?” Barriers look different for every student. To seniors, it might be a financial barrier to attend college. By offering scholarships to seniors we can make their higher education dreams a reality.
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

1 killed in fire at Madison County campground

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Pursuit Ends in Apprehension of Violent Ohio Fugitive

At approximately 3:16 a.m. Monday, a Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on Interstate-65 southbound near the 129 Mile-Marker. The vehicle was unable to stay in the appropriate lane and the officer suspected possible operating while intoxicated/impaired. The vehicle refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was...
WHITESTOWN, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Camp Cullom to Host The Great Backyard Bird Count

Bird lovers far and wide are invited to Camp Cullom Saturday February 18 from 2pm to 4pm. Camp Cullom will host “The Great Backyard Bird Count” complete with training and a checklist for your observations, Hot Chocolate and Snacks. The Great Backyard Bird Count contributes to understanding global...
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Paul “P.R.” Ray Riley

76, of Forest, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023. Born in Veedersburg on June 18, 1946, Paul was the son of Franklin and Geraldine “Vera” (Abernathy) Riley. After graduating high school, Paul served in the Army Air Force. He worked as a...
FOREST, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Sassy’s Salon Players Of The Game

Frankfort’s Jayce Strode and Rossville’s Cayden Wilson are Saturday nights Sassy Salon’s players of the game and available on HLTV to watch if you missed the exciting game at the Hornets Nest. Frankfort was successful in defeating Rossville 61-52. As always we thank our sponsors. Sassy’s Salon...
FRANKFORT, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen

Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hearing in Delphi murder case

IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
1027wbow.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN

