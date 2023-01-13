Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WRAL
HEART, Police help detain man in Durham home
HEART and Durham police helped detain a man holding a gun to his head inside a Durham home without incident. WRAL New's Monica Casey spoke with the director of Durham's Community Safety Department to explain how HEART teams can impact policing. HEART and Durham police helped detain a man holding...
WRAL
Man wanted for shooting at American Tobacco Campus
Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr. Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr.
WRAL
Man taken into custody at Durham home
A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head. A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head.
WRAL
Fire put out at apartment complex near American Red Cross
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Wake County put out a fire in Raleigh that started from smoking materials at an apartment complex near the American Red Cross. According to Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Robert Hodge, crews responded to a call at 202 North Peartree Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday and marked it under control at 7:40 p.m.
WRAL
Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant
Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
WRAL
Gunfire damages EnergyUnited power substation in Randolph County
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — EnergyUnited leaders responded to an alarm Tuesday morning to discover its Pleasant Hill Substation was damaged from an apparent gunshot, according to a news release from the company. The company said its customers who are served by the substation did not experience an outage as a...
WRAL
14 people displaced by apartment fire on Peartree Lane in Raleigh
The fire was started after smoking materials were improperly disposed. The fire was started after smoking materials were improperly disposed.
WRAL
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for creating barricade on I-440 East to stop wrong-way driver
WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers for saving his life. On Jan. 2, officers set up a barricade on Interstate 440 East to stop a wrong-way driver. WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers for saving his life. On Jan. 2, officers set up a barricade on Interstate 440 East to stop a wrong-way driver.
WRAL
Durham apartment fire put out: Two people hospitalized, one in custody
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman who was stabbed and an injured juvenile were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon as Durham police officers arrived at an apartment that was on fire. It happened around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday on Gunter Street near Rosedale Avenue. Durham police said authorities took both people injured to...
WRAL
Person in police custody dies in Raleigh
Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
Durham police warn of uptick in car thefts after investigating over 90 last month
The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Medina family told WRAL News their theft was scary - it happened while they were asleep inside their house. Police have...
WRAL
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
WRAL
Family identifies man who died in Raleigh police custody
The man's mother, Sonya Williams, said her son Darryl Williams was the man who died. He was 32 and lived in Raleigh. The man's mother, Sonya Williams, said her son Darryl Williams was the man who died. He was 32 and lived in Raleigh.
WRAL
Fast-moving flames destroy Wake County home
Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire. Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire.
WRAL
Triangle police see increase in car thefts
The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone.
WRAL
Parents rally to save Creedmoor Elementary School
The protest comes amid plans the school may close its doors. The protest comes amid plans the school may close its doors.
WRAL
3 people arrested in Durham after police chase, hit-and-run
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive, then the car struck a police car and crashed into another motorist. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive, then the car struck a police car and crashed into another motorist.
WRAL
Wake schools revises bullying and harassment policy
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education is making some tweaks to its anti-bullying and anti-harassment policy. The board approved the changes Tuesday night. They do a few things, including adding students with attendance issues as a group of concern. The revised policy also states that a...
WRAL
Garner HS teacher who died was 'suspended,' according to Wake County Public School System
Jake Stevens was a career and technical education teacher at Garner High School. Stevens died Monday night, according to a letter for the school's principal. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education teacher at Garner High School. Stevens died Monday night, according to a letter for the school's principal.
WRAL
Woman charged after person overdoses on heroin in Mebane home
On Tuesday after midnight, Alamance County deputies, Haw River police and EMS responded to an overdose call in Mebane. Officers found the patient to be unconscious and was administered one dose of NARCAN prior to the arrival of EMS. The patient was evaluated by EMS after regained consciousness and was not transported to the hospital.
Comments / 0