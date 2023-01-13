Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, tells ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' former home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at age 27.
Funeral Services Pending for Lisa Marie Presley, 54
Funeral services were pending Friday for Lisa Marie Presley, one day after the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley died at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas area.
Priscilla Presley Through the Years: Marriage to Elvis, Motherhood and More
Every king has his queen. Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, has kept her late ex-husband’s legacy alive for decades. In her own words, Priscilla — who frequently moved around as a child due to her stepfather’s job in the U.S. Air Force — was a shy girl who […]
Elvis Presley’s Graceland: Here’s What’s Happening to the Property Following Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Following the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis‘s famous Graceland mansion in Memphis Tennessee will remain in the family. This beneficial trust, containing the property, will be provided to Lisa Marie’s three daughters – Riley, Harper, and Finley – according to a spokesperson for Graceland. According...
Fans Upset That ‘The View’ Ignored Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Fans of The View were not happy last week. The day after the news broke that Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54, The View did not mention her death on the air. Whoopi Goldberg was not present during the episode and some fans speculated that things would be different if she had been there.
Paul Simon Was ‘Unimpressed’ When Visiting Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home
Paul Simon took a tour of Elvis Presley's Memphis, TN Graceland home, but was unimpressed by his visit.
Inside The Plush Custom Jet of Elvis And The Trip He Gave Lisa Marie
One thing I've always admired about Elvis Presley was the exhuberant way he seemed to tackle life. He was more than just a stage persona - Elvis had a remarkable and consistent "bigger than life" flair. He poured out his heart and pushed the boundaries of his day....in music, dancing, fashion, even lifestyle. Nothing done by Elvis was half hearted - and being the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis certainly had the financial means to go all-out and over-the-top whenever he wanted. From his customized home and cars to his personal relationships, Elvis seemed to be an "all or nothing" kind of guy. Probably the most personal testament to this was his relationship with Lisa Marie, his daughter. From day one, Elvis went all-in as a parent. With his resources, nothing was out of bounds for his baby girl. With Lisa Marie's untimely death on January 1, it seems like an appropriate time to share a touching story of how Elvis poured his heart into a special project and how Lisa Marie, herself, was at the heart of it all.
Dolly Parton Mourns Lisa Marie Presley In Heartfelt Tribute
Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Thursday, January 12. She was 54.
From Elvis to Lisa Marie Presley, Inside the Shocking Pileup of Tragedy in One Iconic Family
Watch: Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried Alongside Son Benjamin Keough. "Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis / That's where my family's buried and gone / Last time I was there I noticed a space left / Next to them there in Memphis in the damn back lawn."
Lisa Marie Presley honored in Las Vegas, where she worked to preserve father’s legacy
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- The late Lisa Marie Presley was honored by tourists and fans in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where she worked to preserve her late father’s iconic legacy. Flowers and candles were left outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with a photo of the King of...
Revisit Oprah’s Interviews with Lisa Marie Presley on The Oprah Winfrey Show
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, sadly, passed away on January 12 at the age of 54. Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes with her mother to celebrate the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, which had received multiple nominations (and for which Austin Butler won in the Best Actor category).
Woman waits 55 years to see Graceland, makes trip after Lisa Marie’s death
(NewsNation) — It’s been an emotional week for anyone that adores the Presley family. Lisa Marie Presley, the famed only child of Elvis Presley died on Thursday, hours after going into cardiac arrest. Flowers, tributes and mementos continue to pile up outside the gates of Graceland. It’s a...
