Newberg Graphic
District staff inclusivity training evokes backlash at board meeting
The Newberg School District has recently received backlash from some parents regarding state-mandated LGBTQ2SIA+ inclusivity policies. At the Jan. 10 school board meeting, more than half a dozen parents discussed their concerns, which ranged from specific fears, like cisgender and transgender students sharing the same bathrooms and changing rooms, to vague accusations that these policies are akin to indoctrination and propaganda.
kezi.com
Eugene police, Shasta Middle School staff address alleged knife incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a knife was discovered in the backpack of a student at Shasta Middle School on January 12, school staff and the Eugene Police Department are looking to ease the minds of parents and students while quashing rumors of other weapons brought to school. In a message...
canbyfirst.com
Canby Area Chamber Parts Ways with New Director After Two Months
The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is again in search of a leader, after parting ways with new CEO Tracy Zawacki after two months on the job. Zawacki, a former interior design and luxury furniture executive from Utah, was announced as the new head of the chamber on Monday, November 21. She first introduced herself to chamber members the following month, speaking briefly during the organization’s annual holiday luncheon on December 6 at Cutsforth’s Old Town Hall.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon icon celebrates 100th birthday among family and friends
Dec. 27, 2022, was a blustery day in Lebanon, with gusts of wind reaching a reported 24 mph in the afternoon. But it was also Dorothy (Bohle) Page’s 100th birthday, and a little wind wasn’t going to stop about 80 people from visiting her – and that was just one of two parties held in her honor.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
hh-today.com
Hearings set on new apartment complex
Owners of the former Mega Foods supermarket property are asking the City of Albany to approve dividing the 4.8-acre tract and to rezone the southern section to allow construction of 42 apartments. The request includes the land division, a change in the comprehensive plan, the zone change, and approval of...
KATU.com
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup, Sautel, Vought lead Sweet Home swimmers at District Sprint Meet
Sweet Home’s Kirsten Sautel and Alyssa Voight each won two individual girls events and competed on a winning relay to lead the Huskies’ swimming teams at the District Sprint Meet at Albany Community Pool. Sautel was first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.03 seconds) and 50 butterfly...
hh-today.com
New playground comes with a ‘warning’
The new playground at Albany’s Henderson Park is more elaborate than the one it replaced. It also comes with a warning that falling from the equipment on hard ground could result in death. I’ve written before about the $175,000 project to update the layout and the play equipment at...
kezi.com
Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 18)
"The Oregon Constitution and Benton County: The Roots of Racial Exclusion," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Bill Robbins will present a lecture on the intentional discriminatory clauses written into the Oregon Constitution of 1857, representing the values of white male immigrants from the states and territories including Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Those beliefs, common among most of the white male electorate in other states and territories during and following the Civil War, were codified in the Oregon Constitution. These prejudiced clauses specifically restricted the rights of African American, Native American and Asian Oregonians. Cost: $5 for those who are not members of the Benton County Historical Society.
kezi.com
Neighbors react to antisemitic fliers left at Thurston homes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Several neighbors in the Thurston area are upset with antisemitic messages left in the driveway of their homes. "A flier that said abortion starts with Jews and I'm like [expletive] why would anybody do that?” said a woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, “It’s sick. It’s terrible.”
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kezi.com
Lebanon Fire District makes quick work of mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- Fire officials made quick work of a mobile home fire Sunday night. On Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at about 7:08 p.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 2700 block of south Main Street for a report of a single-wide mobile home with flames showing. When they got there, the Battalion Chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window.
Lebanon-Express
Numerous Lebanon firefighters knock flames down in mobile park
Lebanon firefighters halted a fire Sunday night, Jan. 15, after a passerby saw flames in the window of a manufactured home. Investigators found no one was injured when an electrical short likely sparked a fire in the kitchen of what's described by Lebanon Fire District as a single-wide mobile home.
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: South tops West in girls basketball
Taylor Donaldson had 19 points and seven rebounds as South Albany took a 49-33 win at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game. Kaylee Cordle added 10 points and seven rebounds and Katelyn Cox and Karsen Angel five points each for the RedHawks. West Albany’s statistics were not...
