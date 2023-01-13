"The Oregon Constitution and Benton County: The Roots of Racial Exclusion," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Bill Robbins will present a lecture on the intentional discriminatory clauses written into the Oregon Constitution of 1857, representing the values of white male immigrants from the states and territories including Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Those beliefs, common among most of the white male electorate in other states and territories during and following the Civil War, were codified in the Oregon Constitution. These prejudiced clauses specifically restricted the rights of African American, Native American and Asian Oregonians. Cost: $5 for those who are not members of the Benton County Historical Society.

