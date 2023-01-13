ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newberg Graphic

District staff inclusivity training evokes backlash at board meeting

The Newberg School District has recently received backlash from some parents regarding state-mandated LGBTQ2SIA+ inclusivity policies. At the Jan. 10 school board meeting, more than half a dozen parents discussed their concerns, which ranged from specific fears, like cisgender and transgender students sharing the same bathrooms and changing rooms, to vague accusations that these policies are akin to indoctrination and propaganda.
NEWBERG, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby Area Chamber Parts Ways with New Director After Two Months

The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is again in search of a leader, after parting ways with new CEO Tracy Zawacki after two months on the job. Zawacki, a former interior design and luxury furniture executive from Utah, was announced as the new head of the chamber on Monday, November 21. She first introduced herself to chamber members the following month, speaking briefly during the organization’s annual holiday luncheon on December 6 at Cutsforth’s Old Town Hall.
CANBY, OR
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
lebanonlocalnews.com

Lebanon icon celebrates 100th birthday among family and friends

Dec. 27, 2022, was a blustery day in Lebanon, with gusts of wind reaching a reported 24 mph in the afternoon. But it was also Dorothy (Bohle) Page’s 100th birthday, and a little wind wasn’t going to stop about 80 people from visiting her – and that was just one of two parties held in her honor.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Hearings set on new apartment complex

Owners of the former Mega Foods supermarket property are asking the City of Albany to approve dividing the 4.8-acre tract and to rezone the southern section to allow construction of 42 apartments. The request includes the land division, a change in the comprehensive plan, the zone change, and approval of...
ALBANY, OR
KATU.com

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

New playground comes with a ‘warning’

The new playground at Albany’s Henderson Park is more elaborate than the one it replaced. It also comes with a warning that falling from the equipment on hard ground could result in death. I’ve written before about the $175,000 project to update the layout and the play equipment at...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 18)

"The Oregon Constitution and Benton County: The Roots of Racial Exclusion," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Bill Robbins will present a lecture on the intentional discriminatory clauses written into the Oregon Constitution of 1857, representing the values of white male immigrants from the states and territories including Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Those beliefs, common among most of the white male electorate in other states and territories during and following the Civil War, were codified in the Oregon Constitution. These prejudiced clauses specifically restricted the rights of African American, Native American and Asian Oregonians. Cost: $5 for those who are not members of the Benton County Historical Society.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Neighbors react to antisemitic fliers left at Thurston homes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Several neighbors in the Thurston area are upset with antisemitic messages left in the driveway of their homes. "A flier that said abortion starts with Jews and I'm like [expletive] why would anybody do that?” said a woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, “It’s sick. It’s terrible.”
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Emerald Media

Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed

In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal  loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Lebanon Fire District makes quick work of mobile home fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- Fire officials made quick work of a mobile home fire Sunday night. On Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at about 7:08 p.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 2700 block of south Main Street for a report of a single-wide mobile home with flames showing. When they got there, the Battalion Chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Numerous Lebanon firefighters knock flames down in mobile park

Lebanon firefighters halted a fire Sunday night, Jan. 15, after a passerby saw flames in the window of a manufactured home. Investigators found no one was injured when an electrical short likely sparked a fire in the kitchen of what's described by Lebanon Fire District as a single-wide mobile home.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: South tops West in girls basketball

Taylor Donaldson had 19 points and seven rebounds as South Albany took a 49-33 win at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game. Kaylee Cordle added 10 points and seven rebounds and Katelyn Cox and Karsen Angel five points each for the RedHawks. West Albany’s statistics were not...
ALBANY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy