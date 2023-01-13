ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

KWTX

Filing begins tomorrow for Waco ISD election

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Filing begins tomorrow for Waco ISD’s 2023 elections. Trustees representing District 3 and one At-Large seat will be on the May 6th ballot. This includes positions representing District 3, Place 3 and At-Large, Place 7. Jose Vidaña currently represents District 3, and Angelo Ochoa represents...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Couple arrested for injury to child, CPS takes custody of son

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – The mother and father of a young boy have been arrested and the child placed in custody of Child Protective Services following an incident reported Monday afternoon in Bellmead. Bellmead Police arrested 29-year-old Sabrina Joann Morris and 35-year-old Clifford Nikolas Behrens at a residence on...
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Gatesville man concerned with nearby gun range

GATESVILLE, Texas — Bill Barton says the Holley Gun Range in Gatesville has been causing him problems since it opened in 2019. He and his neighbors have found bullet fragments on the ground and bullet holes in small wooden sheds on the 60 acre property. "I went in November...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Waco city council approves new smoking ordinance

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - New hookah lounges and cigar bars can come to Waco after tonight’s unanimous decision from the city council. Development services director, Clint Peters, said this could bring more business to Waco following requests to change the ordinance. “There were some requests from some possible business...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired in Temple neighborhood, one in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in Temple Police custody after an aggravated assault. Officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual due to their driving at a high speed through the neighborhood. No...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
WACO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer

WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 crash

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas business rescues cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours was rescued thanks to a local business going above and beyond. Mosby Land Management Service in Chilton advertises everything from land clearing to demolition and road building to dirt work, but they don’t list cat rescues.
CHILTON, TX
KCEN

Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location

TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
TEMPLE, TX
sillyamerica.com

Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. I’m a pepper he’s a pepper she’s a pepper we’re a pepper wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too? Everyone can be a pepper and learn more about this iconic soft drink too at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident. Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple Police look for man, woman wanted in Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man and woman who they say stole from a Temple Walmart on Jan. 7. The thieves drove off in the red vehicle, pictured below. If you recognize these two people or the vehicle, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5550. You can also report anonymously here.
TEMPLE, TX

