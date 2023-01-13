Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Filing begins tomorrow for Waco ISD election
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Filing begins tomorrow for Waco ISD’s 2023 elections. Trustees representing District 3 and one At-Large seat will be on the May 6th ballot. This includes positions representing District 3, Place 3 and At-Large, Place 7. Jose Vidaña currently represents District 3, and Angelo Ochoa represents...
fox44news.com
Couple arrested for injury to child, CPS takes custody of son
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – The mother and father of a young boy have been arrested and the child placed in custody of Child Protective Services following an incident reported Monday afternoon in Bellmead. Bellmead Police arrested 29-year-old Sabrina Joann Morris and 35-year-old Clifford Nikolas Behrens at a residence on...
KWTX
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed.
Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
Gatesville man concerned with nearby gun range
GATESVILLE, Texas — Bill Barton says the Holley Gun Range in Gatesville has been causing him problems since it opened in 2019. He and his neighbors have found bullet fragments on the ground and bullet holes in small wooden sheds on the 60 acre property. "I went in November...
KWTX
Waco city council approves new smoking ordinance
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - New hookah lounges and cigar bars can come to Waco after tonight’s unanimous decision from the city council. Development services director, Clint Peters, said this could bring more business to Waco following requests to change the ordinance. “There were some requests from some possible business...
KWTX
Health coverage for thousands of Central Texans in jeopardy amid unresolved contract negotiations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ascension Texas health care network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are locked in ongoing contract negotiations that, if unresolved by the end of January, could affect the coverage of thousands of Central Texans. Ascension Texas, parent company of facilities in Waco, Austin...
fox44news.com
Shots fired in Temple neighborhood, one in custody
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in Temple Police custody after an aggravated assault. Officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual due to their driving at a high speed through the neighborhood. No...
KWTX
City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer
WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
Texas woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 crash
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public […]
KWTX
Central Texas business rescues cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours was rescued thanks to a local business going above and beyond. Mosby Land Management Service in Chilton advertises everything from land clearing to demolition and road building to dirt work, but they don’t list cat rescues.
News Channel 25
Suspect in custody for allegedly shooting at speeding vehicle: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at someone who raced through a Temple neighborhood at a high speed, police said Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane about 4 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported in what police have deemed...
Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location
TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
sillyamerica.com
Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. I’m a pepper he’s a pepper she’s a pepper we’re a pepper wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too? Everyone can be a pepper and learn more about this iconic soft drink too at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.
KWTX
Waco City Council unanimously approves ordinance that would allow new hookah lounges, cigar bars
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - New hookah lounges and cigar bars can soon open in Waco after city council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a new smoking ordinance. City of Waco Development Services Director Clint Peters said this could bring more business to Waco following requests to change the ordinance. “There...
KWTX
A red flag warning is in effect for an elevated wild fire danger today
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Although our next cold front, arriving Wednesday, could drop a bit of rain, the weather it leaves in it’s wake will cause the wildland and grass fire danger to increase in parts of Central Texas Wednesday. A red flag warning is in effect for Coryell,...
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash with at least one person trapped inside a car. The crash happened at S. 28th St. and Franklin Ave. This is a developing story.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident. Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.
Temple Police look for man, woman wanted in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man and woman who they say stole from a Temple Walmart on Jan. 7. The thieves drove off in the red vehicle, pictured below. If you recognize these two people or the vehicle, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5550. You can also report anonymously here.
Comments / 0