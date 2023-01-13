Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
WWE Raw: More Members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline Confirmed for Raw's 30th Anniversary (Update)
WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary next week in Philadelphia and will feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Roman Reigns. The Usos announced during this week's episode that every generation of The Bloodline will be in attendance for the ceremony, and it's now being reported via The Daily Item that both Rikishi and Samu will be in attendance at the show. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa while Samu is the oldest son of The Wild Samoan's Afa.
ROH Star Jay Briscoe Dies at 38
Jamin Pugh, who is known as Jay Briscoe of the famed Ring of Honor Tag Team The Briscoes, has passed away at the age of 38. AEW President Tony Khan announced the tragic news on Twitter, writing a tribute to both stars and saying that AEW will do whatever they can for his family. Khan wrote "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
Matt Riddle Posts Latest Update During WWE Suspension
Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV back in early December after receiving a vicious beatdown from Solo Sikoa. It was later reported that Riddle had failed a drug test, which prompted a suspension and made WWE give Riddle an ultimatum — either enter rehab or be fired. Riddle chose the former and broke his silence on the situation weeks later. He tweeted out, "I've been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren't happy about it, but I couldn't be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support."
Will Vince McMahon Affect The Rock's Potential WWE Return?
The first quarter of any new year is regularly a homecoming for many WWE superstars. Wrestlers of yesteryear flock back to the company they once frequented in the lead up to WrestleMania, making sporadic appearances on Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown to build to a one-off at the Showcase of the Immortals. That said, the biggest return this year has come in a behind the scenes capacity. Vince McMahon ended his brief retirement on the first Friday on 2023, returning to the WWE Board of Directors just days before he would be re-elected as chairman following Stephanie McMahon's resignation.
Vince McMahon Changes WWE's Bylaws Again With Another SEC Filing
Vince McMahon officially returned to the WWE's Board of Directors on Jan. 6 and immediately made a change to the company's bylaws, making it impossible for the company to undergo a sale or agree to a new set of media rights with his approval. WWE posted another SEC filing this week to announce another change, this time stating that McMahon no longer needs the approval of WWE stockholders for any company actions. It also declared that the previous filing, which included the rule that a media rights or sale deal needed McMahon's approval, has been repealed.
Longtime WWE Executive Leaves Company
WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins has left the company, ending his 25-year run with the global leader in sports-entertainment. Hopkins worked numerous positions in WWE including Fan Services Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Director Of Communications, Senior Director, Public Relations/Corporate Communications before taking on his most recent title. Fightful confirmed the news of Hopkins's WWE exit and does not have additional details at this time.
Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling as Authority Figure, Another Returns During Latest TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling recently saw the arrival of two former WWE stars. Friday night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view saw the arrival of Santino Marella as the show's new authority figure, the Director of Authority (DOA). The former Intercontinental Champion has made a few sporadic appearances on Impact programming since 2017, but this appears to be a more consistent role as it was later announced he officially signed with the company. Marella was released by WWE in 2016 and would only make sporadic appearances in the years that followed. He has wrestled 26 matches in his post-WWE career and runs the Battle Arts Academy in Ontario, Canada.
AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Possibility of Purchasing WWE
WWE made quite a bit of news last week thanks to several shakeups and returns. That included the return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of WWE, Stephanie McMahon's resignation as co-CEO, and the reveal that WWE was possibly pursuing a sale of the company. Since the initial news broke reports have revealed WWE is in fact looking into possibilities of a sale and have even hired JPMorgan to help in that regard, and a number of companies have been brought up as potential buyers. One surprising buyer possibility is the Khan family, including AEW President Tony Khan. He was asked about the possibility of buying WWE on The Maggie and Perloff Show, and he is interested in how things play out.
Everything Booked for the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Episode
WWE's 30th Anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw is booked for the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 23 in Philadelphia. Current stars like Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have already been promoted for the show, while legends like Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, X-Pac and Road Dogg will appear throughout the night.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Official Theme Song Reportedly Picked
WWE's WrestleMania 39 event is scheduled for Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium on April 1-2. It was reported this week that the show's official theme song will be The Weeknd's "Less Than Zero." This marks the fourth year in a row that WrestleMania has used a Weeknd song — Blinding Lights at WrestleMania 36 in Orlando, Save Your Tears at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa and Sacrifice at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.
AEW Star Teases Bringing Back Popular Gimmick
While All Elite Wrestling has its fair share of homegrown stars, evident by the likes of The Acclaimed and Maxwell Jacob Friedman occupying the championship scene at the moment, Tony Khan's young promotion has utilized a number of top talent that made their names in other companies. That said, some of those major names have donned new personas upon showing face in AEW, with former world champions like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho being almost unrecognizable from their WWE gimmicks. Even with the success of originality, nostalgia sells, and one veteran AEW star may be bringing a popular gimmick back to television.
Watch a WWE Fan Recreate Seth Rollins' Entrance During His Wedding
Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Sunday to float out the idea that he could be in the main event of this year's WrestleMania. Reports surrounding WrestleMania 39 have made it sound like it's possible, as WWE is reportedly considering splitting Roman Reings' Undisputed WWE Universal Championships in the near future (they're already teasing the idea with the tag titles by having The Usos defend them separately). If that happens, Rollins would likely be in the match for the WWE Championship alongside the likes of Cody Rhodes.
Massive AEW Dynamite Match Was Almost Cancelled
The Elite are once again AEW World Trios Champions. The tandem of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle in their best-of-seven series this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, reclaiming the titles that they never lost. Omega and the Bucks were stripped of the straps just three days after winning them at AEW All Out due to their involvement in the now-infamous backstage fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel. The trio received a title shot immediately upon their return at AEW Full Gear in November, which was transformed into a first to four wins series later during the pay-per-view.
New Report on WWE Sale, Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque's "Opposition," Saudi Arabia
The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer provided a number of updates on WWE's attempt at a sale this week, addressing a number of previous reports regarding Stephanie McMahon, Paul Levesque and Saudi Arabia. Per the latter, reports popped up late Tuesday night that a deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had alread been agreed to "in principle." That has since been repeatedly debunked, though it was noted the country was still in the running.
