WWE made quite a bit of news last week thanks to several shakeups and returns. That included the return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of WWE, Stephanie McMahon's resignation as co-CEO, and the reveal that WWE was possibly pursuing a sale of the company. Since the initial news broke reports have revealed WWE is in fact looking into possibilities of a sale and have even hired JPMorgan to help in that regard, and a number of companies have been brought up as potential buyers. One surprising buyer possibility is the Khan family, including AEW President Tony Khan. He was asked about the possibility of buying WWE on The Maggie and Perloff Show, and he is interested in how things play out.

12 HOURS AGO