FOX Sports
Purdue is a problem for the Big Ten, but are Boilermakers built to last?
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A crowd of 14,797 at the Breslin Center roared to life as unranked Michigan State stitched together a 21-3 run that bridged both halves and threatened the third-ranked Boilermakers from Purdue. Each successive jumper from diminutive shooting guard Tyson Walker evoked an increasingly guttural reaction from his diminutive head coach, Tom Izzo. But then the moment came when mountainous Zach Edey had enough.
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Update: Court Records Indicate Darius Miles Provided Gun In Weekend Shooting
The former Alabama basketball player provided the weapon that Michael Lynn Davis used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris.
What makes the tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia unusual?
The January southeastern storm system came about due to a La Niña weather pattern, unusually warm temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and the gradual eastward shift in tornado patterns.
Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
One of Oklahoma's defensive stoppers found a new home in the transfer portal Monday morning.
Former LSU 5-star quarterback transfer heading to Ole Miss
Walker Howard turned heads when he entered the college football transfer portal, taking an important name out of LSU's quarterback rotation. Now, the quarterback has made his decision final, announcing that he will attend Ole Miss for the 2023 football season. Football insider Glenn Guilbeau ...
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement
Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders will get things started as the first guest.
Sooners land Rivals Futurecast for 2024 4-Star QB Michael Hawkins
The Oklahoma Sooners still have more than a year until 2024 national signing day, but they look on the verge of landing their first commitment in the cycle at the end of January. The Sooners received promising news on four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins on Sunday. Nick Harris of Rivals issued...
Oklahoma Adds Another Tight End out of the Transfer Portal
OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley made his second portal addition of the offseason on Monday morning.
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
saturdaytradition.com
Dylan Mesman, 4-star TE out of Michigan, names 3 B1G teams in top group
Dylan Mesman out of Saline (Michigan) is drawing interest from programs around the country as focus shifts to the 2024 recruiting cycle. Sunday, Mesman named his top 10 schools. Maryland, Michigan State and Minnesota made the cut, alongside Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt and Virginia Tech. Mesman hints that...
FOX Sports
Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
Report: Maryland safeties coach Wes Neighbors set to join Ole Miss staff
Ole Miss is expected to hire Maryland safeties coach Wes Neighbors in the same capacity. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz, the senior national college football reporter of On3Sports, citing unnamed sources. Neighbors would be assuming the position group that co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge served last season. Partridge,...
