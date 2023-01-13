ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez headed to Inter Miami

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez, the 2018 MVP and centerpiece of Atlanta United's rise to prominence in Major League Soccer, was released by the team on Wednesday and quickly signed a deal with Inter Miami. The corresponding moves were not unexpected, given Martinez's struggles last season under United coach...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

USWNT starts 2023 with win over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand

The United States women's national team got a potentially historic 2023 off to a winning start Tuesday in New Zealand. After a scoreless first half against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts in Wellington, the U.S. got a pair of second half goals from Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) plus strikes by Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams in a 4-0 victory for the defending world champions.
FOX Sports

Dortmund tells young talent Moukoko to decide on future

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has told 18-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to make a decision about his future this month as one of the most sought-after young talents in world soccer weighs up whether to sign a new contract or become a free agent. Moukoko became the youngest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy