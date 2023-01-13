Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Atlanta United star Josef Martinez headed to Inter Miami
ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez, the 2018 MVP and centerpiece of Atlanta United's rise to prominence in Major League Soccer, was released by the team on Wednesday and quickly signed a deal with Inter Miami. The corresponding moves were not unexpected, given Martinez's struggles last season under United coach...
FOX Sports
USWNT starts 2023 with win over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand
The United States women's national team got a potentially historic 2023 off to a winning start Tuesday in New Zealand. After a scoreless first half against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts in Wellington, the U.S. got a pair of second half goals from Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) plus strikes by Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams in a 4-0 victory for the defending world champions.
FOX Sports
Dortmund tells young talent Moukoko to decide on future
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has told 18-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to make a decision about his future this month as one of the most sought-after young talents in world soccer weighs up whether to sign a new contract or become a free agent. Moukoko became the youngest...
