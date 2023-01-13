Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Look: NFL World Shocked By Kirk Cousins' Decision
Oh, Kirk... The Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants, 31-24, on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Wild Card Game. Minnesota had a chance to go for the tie late, but on a fourth down attempt, Kirk Cousins threw it to a wide receiver well short of the first down marker. He was easily taken down. ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision
What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
NFL reveals playoff schedule, Chiefs play Saturday
Monday - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, Jan. 22. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2)...
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Made Decision On Mike McDaniel
Despite leading the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year at the helm there have been a lot of whispers about head coach Mike McDaniel not being safe heading into 2023. But it appears that won't be the case. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins have not had any internal ...
Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Dolphins Player's Wife's Reaction To Touchdown Goes Viral
The Miami Dolphins have left the NFL world stunned with their performance against the Buffalo Bills today. They've gone from being down 14 to taking the lead early in the third quarter and the player responsible for that lead is going viral. Less than two minutes into the start of the third quarter ...
Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
A closer look at NFL’s neutral-site discussion and requests Chiefs made of league
The NFL reportedly didn’t consider the Chiefs’ requests for a possible AFC Championship Game.
Chiefs get pleasant surprise on Sunday night
The Kansas City Chiefs got a pleasant surprise on Sunday night, and they didn’t even play a game. When you have a bye week in the first round of the playoffs, you have the luxury of getting to watch the other games going on around the league. I think we all saw some things on Sunday that would make Chiefs fans feel a bit better about the possible AFC Championship game.
NFL World Is Furious With Mike McDaniel On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off an improbable playoff upset Sunday. Going to Buffalo with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins erased an early 17-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. They had the ball down by three late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to ...
