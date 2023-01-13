Read full article on original website
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 Review
The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Jan. 20, 2023, with three episodes dropping each week. Fantasy is all the rage on TV, but while most of the attention is given to the big, expensive live-action shows, animation is not being left behind, with The Dragon Prince, Dragon Age: Absolution, and The Legend of Vox Machina providing epics on par with the houses of dragons and the powerful rings. This season of Vox Machina is bigger, meaner, and has a better balance between absurdist comedy and serious fantasy adventuring. It may anger some hardcore fans with how many liberties it takes with the source material, but it's all in service of telling one cohesive tale that nevertheless continues to capture the essence of improvised Dungeons & Dragons campaigns and the chaos that tends to fuel them.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed, New Trailer Arriving Tonight
A brand new poster has been revealed for The Mandalorian's third season ahead of its trailer debut during tonight's NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can see the poster below, and be sure to tune into the game tonight, January 16, at...
The Last of Us: Series Premiere Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode one of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Within the first minute of HBO's The Last of Us, it’s immediately clear that this series isn't going to be a straightforward 1-1 adaptation of the beloved video game. Its cold opening builds out the story behind the origin of the virus that will act as a catalyst for everything else to come in a talk show scene more akin in tone to something out of showrunner Craig Mazin's Chernobyl. It sets the stage perfectly for newcomers - giving all-too-relatable pandemic context - while also providing nourishment for viewers well-versed in the game. It’s an ethos repeated throughout the series premiere, which acts as a brilliant new entry point into the world of The Last of Us.
Apex Legends Season 16 Release Date and Details
It seems that Season 16 of Apex Legends might not only be just around the corner, but that this newest season will haul in massive changes to the game as we know it. While official updates on Season 16 have been sparse to say the least, fans and dataminers have been hard at work deciphering clues as to what we can expect in Apex Legends Season 16.
The Crew 2 - Official Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush Trailer
The Crew 2 brings a new episode where racers will face the snowstorm to try and become the undisputed winner of the No Rules Race. Discover a high-stakes, high-reward underground race from San Francisco to the edge of the Rockies, with surprises at every corner. Unlock new vehicles, events, and challenges to conquer the blizzard. The Crew 2 Blizzard Rush Season 7 Episode 2 is available now.
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 to Be Split Into Two Parts; Scheduled to Come This March
Attack on Titan’s Final Season Part 3 is coming. The official Twitter account of the series has revealed that the anime will start airing in Japan on March 3. But the Final Season will not air in its entirety. It will be divided into two parts, and the first part will air in March. The second part of the Final Season Part 3 will air sometime in 2023.
The Last of Us Premiere Has the Second Highest Debut in a Decade Beating Game of Thrones, Euphoria, Chernobyl and More
Following weeks of waiting, HBO finally debuted the premiere episode of the long-awaited The Last of Us TV series. The live-action adaptation of the hit PlayStation title from Naughty Dog features Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the protagonists, Joel and Ellie, respectively. The premiere features the heartbreaking story of the characters and their lives inside a Cordyceps-infected world.
Dead Island 2 - Official 'Meet the Slayers: Jacob' Trailer
Meet Jacob, one of the slayers available in Dead Island 2. Check out the trailer to learn about the character, including where they're from, innate skills, and more. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
Black Myth: WuKong Launches Summer 2024
Developer Game Science has announced that its Chinese folklore RPG Black Myth: WuKong will be released during summer 2024 in a wild new trailer. The bizarre two-minute short film (below) shows a young rabbit trying to install the game on an out of date PC before it finally falls apart and they're forced to buy another.
Avatar 3: James Cameron Spills Some Beans on Which Character Will Become the Franchise’s New Narrator
Avatar: The Way of Water has become a certified box office hit, and because of it, director James Cameron will now complete his vision with the future instalments of the series. With the next film in the series arriving next year, Cameron has been hard at work to finish the...
Steven Spielberg Wants to Direct TV, Almost Made Lincoln a Six-Episode HBO Series
Steven Spielberg is known for directing blockbuster films like Jaws, E.T., and Jurassic Park, but the legendary filmmaker is looking to take his talents to the small screen. Appearing on an episode of the Smartless podcast (via Variety), Spielberg revealed that he'd like to direct a television series in the future.
Hogwarts Legacy - Official Cinematic Trailer
Watch the cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action role-playing game. Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on February 10, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will launch on April 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 25.
Definitely Not Fried Chicken - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Definitely Not Fried Chicken is the ultimate drug empire strategy and simulation game. Players are tasked with balancing the demanding tasks of running their legitimate business alongside building their drug empire. Design your empire, from fried chicken shops to laundromats to nightclubs. Upgrade your facilities and staff equipment for a better product and a bigger profit. Definitely Not Fried Chicken is available now on Steam Early Access for PC.
New Gods: Yang Jian Review
New Gods: Yang Jian hits U.S. theaters on Jan. 20, 2023. Ji Zhao’s New Gods: Nezha Reborn was one of the best cinematic surprises of 2021, a gorgeously animated retelling of a Chinese myth featuring big emotional beats and the vibe of John Wick. New Gods: Yang Jian, the second film in Light Chaser Animation’s New Gods series, had a big debut in mainland China last year, but it’s likely to be a harder sell with audiences less familiar with the dense source material.
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
Elderand - Official Release Date Trailer
Elderand will be available on Nintendo Switch and Steam on February 16, 2023. Explore the nightmarish world of this upcoming action platformer/Metroidvania game with RPG elements in this new trailer.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC Preview Details Revealed Including HDR, DLSS, Ultrawide and More
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an upcoming open-world RPG title that is being developed by the people behind Nioh and Bloodborne, Team Ninja and Koei Temco. The game is slated to release on March 3, 2023 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.
Atomic Heart: The Final Preview
After nearly five years since its stunning announcement trailer, we’re now just one month away from the launch of Atomic Heart, the strictly single-player first-person shooter that thrusts you into an alternate history Soviet setting and tasks you with taking on an army of angry androids. The good news is that after going hands-on with the first couple of hours of a near final build of the game, this bolshevik BioShock seems as though it could well be worth the wait – its superpowered combat, fascinating story and spectacular setting all appear to be clicking seamlessly into place to form a cohesive whole, blinking into vibrant life like one of its many deadly assembly line creations.
Silent Hill 2 Remake: World Exclusive Deep Dive Interview
After years of speculation, it was finally announced on October’s Silent Hill Transmission livestream that the Silent Hill series will get a multi-project reboot. While the showcase revealed several games and even a new movie, it began with the news that the first title in the return of the series would be a full remake of Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team, the Polish studio known for games like Layers of Fear and The Medium.
The Batman and Ms. Marvel Disney+ Series Awarded the Best-Reviewed Superhero Film and TV Series of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes
Following a dull 2021 which didn't feature a ton of superhero content, 2022 saw a massive comeback with multiple TV shows and films from DC, Marvel and other comic book IP owners. Despite the struggles surrounding the future of the DCEU, the DC brand pushed out multiple projects involving the...
