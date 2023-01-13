ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nothing Phone 1 grabs another Android 13 beta with tons of new features

By Derrek Lee
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Nothing has begun rolling out the second Android 13 beta ahead of schedule.
  • The update includes new features and enhancements, such as a new glyph ringtone, more wallpapers, improved animations, and more.
  • Nothing Phone 1 owners part of the beta program can update their devices to the new beta as of Friday, January 13.

After already launching the first Android 13 beta in December, the company was hoping to get the second beta out next week. However, CEO Carl Pei noted that things are moving ahead of schedule and that the second beta has already begun rolling out for the Nothing Phone 1.

We've received the new Nothing OS 1.5 beta on our Nothing Phone 1 and found that it comes with a number of new features and enhancements, as is usual for a Nothing update. With the new beta, users are treated to a new "handcrafted" glyph ringtone, new notifications, more than double the number of wallpapers, and much more.

You can see the full changelog below:

  • A brand new handcrafted glyph ringtone and notification
    soundpack of a slightly different style!
  • A new collection of minimalist wallpapers are now available in
    the customisation menu on the homescreen,
  • A Lockscreen shortcut customisations! Choose to display
    shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls and wallet.
    all
  • Easily switch between data usage when using dual SIM with the
    improved network Quick Settings panel
  • Smoother animation when transitioning the display between on
    and off (regardless if Always on Display status)
  • Improved the display auto brightness algorithm
  • The full Nothing X app will now be available in Nothing OS.
  • The pop-up view has been brought back with some interaction
    improvements.
  • Improved Camera app Ul and animations
  • Improved battery life.
  • Increased system stability and bug fixes

The update comes in at just 127MB. A tweet from Pei also notes that the international firmware has been merged for Android 13 as part of a "refactoring" of its code.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3CUP_0kE7RRYv00

(Image credit: Android Central)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyfnK_0kE7RRYv00

(Image credit: Android Central)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PeyHq_0kE7RRYv00

(Image credit: Android Central)

The update comes just days after announcing the details of its U.S. beta program, where fans in the United States can pay $300 to receive the phone and test out the Nothing OS 1.5 beta software. However, Android Central's Jerry Hildenbrand is not convinced that the beta membership is worth the cost, even if the phone itself is, mainly because U.S. carrier support is very limited.

Nothing is expected to launch the stable Android 13 update in Q1 2023.

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 is a unique phone, mainly due to its transparent design and Glyph light setup on the back. Unfortunately, U.S. support is limited, but the phone continues to get better with each new update, including the upcoming Android 13 update.

Android Central

