Start the new year with the Peninsula’s best personal growth deal: Free college classes and a deeply discounted gym membership

Study finds San Mateo County is experiencing a severe child care shortage
San Mateo County is currently experiencing a child care shortage — particularly for affordable child care — which is predicted to worsen over the next 10 years, according to a recent child care needs assessment. In 2022, the demand for child care spaces exceeded the availability, with 29%...
As the floodwaters began to rise, residents feared for their lives. Then, a team of volunteers got to work.
As dusk settled over Redwood City, a small group began to convene at the farthest end of a driveway winding through the densely packed homes of the R.C. Mobile Park. Reggaeton bumped through a speaker, energizing crews as they greeted one another, unfolded tables and unpacked mountains of paper towels and food.
Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation
Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
Severe weather forces closure of San Mateo County parks
San Mateo County has closed a number of the region's parks and trails to deal with the aftermath of recent weather events. The county is reporting ongoing flooding, mudslides, downed trees and washed out and debris-covered roads. Although the forecast for rain has diminished, the impact of ongoing rain has...
Pothole causes blown tires, traffic delays on Highway 101 in Redwood City
Dozens of cars could be seen lined up along U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City after a major pothole popped tires and caused traffic delays early Monday morning. An “unusually large pothole” in the second lane of northbound 101 near Woodside Road forced dozens of cars to pull over with flat tires, according to Officer Dave LaRock of the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
