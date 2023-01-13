Fort Worth Police identify robber who shot, killed small dog

Earlier this week, we told you about a robbery in Fort Worth, in which the robber shot a small dog to death. Police have now identified him, and they need your help in getting him off the streets. KRLD's Andrew Greenstein has more from Fort Worth Police headquarters.

Fort Worth Police Detective Brian Raynsford, said that 18-year-old Donovin Copeland is responsible for the convenience store robbery on January 2nd that resulted in the deadly shooting of the little dog and this is not the only robbery Copeland is accused of.

In all the robberies, the clerks were either shot at or pistol-whipped, and all of them had their vehicles stolen. Raynsford said if you see Copeland, do not approach him under any circumstances and call 911 immediately.

