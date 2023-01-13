Read full article on original website
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
Georgia Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will return for his final season with the Bulldogs in 2023. The two-time National Champion announced his decision with an Instagram post on Tuesday night. "One last ride with my guys! No place I’d rather be‼️ #back2work," he wrote. After redshirting his first ...
Look: Stetson Bennett Responds To Criticism Of Awkward Championship Parade Moment
During Georgia's national title parade last weekend, quarterback Stetson Bennett made it very clear he wasn't interested in one reporter's line of questioning. A woman from WSB-TV attempted to interview the senior quarterback, but Bennett avoided the questioning. He took some heat on social media ...
Reports Swirling Kendal Briles Top Candidate for TCU Opening
But do Horned Frogs really want that last name coaching anything in Fort Worth?
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
Cause Of Fatal Georgia Football Car Accident Revealed
Tragedy struck Georgia's football program when a player and staffer died in a car crash early Sunday morning. Per the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer, a police report provided more details on the accident. According to the report, the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree after failing to ...
Rob Gronkowski: 1 NFL Team 'Proved Me Wrong' This Year'
A lot of people were wrong about a lot of predictions they made for the 2022 NFL season. For former tight end Rob Gronkowski, he's ready to eat crow about one team in particular. Appearing on Up & Adams, Gronkowski admitted that he was wrong about the Dallas Cowboys after calling them ...
Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane
Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407
Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to the team. Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
Radio Ink
Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant
Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
KVUE
Atmos Energy explains to state gas regulator what went wrong during pre-Christmas arctic blast, how many customers were affected
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Atmos Energy told Texas officials that demand exceeded the company’s “contingency planning” when more than 2,300 customers saw their gas service interrupted during a pre-Christmas arctic blast. In the days after the winter event, Gov. Greg Abbott, as well as local and...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: Keller senior finds it hard to move away from The Bluffs
When my husband Ronald and I moved to The Bluffs, a neighborhood in Keller, back in 2008, we were some of the first on the block. We moved into ZIP code 76244, and it didn’t seem like many families shared it with us then. Keller was just starting to...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Dallas Area
When you think of Texas, it is easy to picture desert and scrublands with no water in sight. However, Texas actually has more water than you think. The enormous state is home to over 7,000 lakes and reservoirs! And over a dozen of those lakes are located close to Dallas.
WFAA
REWIND: The 30-year project for a 2-mile Dallas highway
DALLAS — Unbeknownst to the hundreds of people enjoying a leisurely day at Klyde Warren Park, they are frolicking in a park that sits upon perhaps the most troubled road projects in Dallas history. Despite stretching just 1.7 miles from Stemmons Freeway to North Central Expressway, it took a...
