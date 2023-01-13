ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Bizarre Jim Harbaugh Video

Jim Harbaugh recently took a visit to trip to Bellevue High School in Washington. During his visit to the high school that bears the same logo and mascot as his Michigan program, Harbaugh stopped for a quick workout in the school's gym. The Wolverines head coach did an intense workout in his ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Video Of Jim Harbaugh Working Out Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed his plans for the 2023 season. He'll be back as a the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That's right, despite interest from the NFL and an interview with the Denver Broncos, Harbaugh is headed back to Ann Arbor. With his plans secure, ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Coach Placed On Leave Amid Police Investigation

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave due to a police investigation into a "report of computer access crimes" at Schembechler Hall in December. Weiss has been away from the team and is not helping on the recruiting trail this offseason, per college ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue

This year's Michigan State-Purdue game at Breslin Center finished like the last year's, with a standout player making the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Last February, it was Tyson Walker nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer over Purdue big man Trevion Williams. Monday afternoon in East Lansing, it was Purdue center Zach Edey returning the favor, flipping in the winning bucket with 2 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 64-63 victory.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions Coaching Decision

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Lions received some incredible news about one of the team's top coaches. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was one of the hottest names in the head coaching search. In fact, he was seen as one of the frontrunners for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job. However, ...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Tom Izzo says officiating impacted Michigan State’s last defensive possession vs. Purdue

With less than a minute left of Monday afternoon's game between Michigan State and Purdue, the Spartans held a 61-60 lead as the Boilermakers made their way up the court. Tom Izzo had already been visibly frustrated with how the game had been officiated, but a whistle against senior guard Tyson Walker with 32 seconds left sent Michigan State's head coach into a frenzy along the scorer's table.
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
Awful Announcing

Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023

One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
DETROIT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
