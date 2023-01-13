The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.

