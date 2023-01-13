Read full article on original website
Look: Football World Reacts To Bizarre Jim Harbaugh Video
Jim Harbaugh recently took a visit to trip to Bellevue High School in Washington. During his visit to the high school that bears the same logo and mascot as his Michigan program, Harbaugh stopped for a quick workout in the school's gym. The Wolverines head coach did an intense workout in his ...
Football World Reacts To Troubling Report About Michigan Coach
There are some rather troubling allegations coming out of Ann Arbor this week involving one of their top assistant coaches. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy, the University of Michigan have placed co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on leave amid a police investigation into a ...
Michigan Football Star Reveals What Jim Harbaugh Told Players
There may be some uncertainty among Michigan fans regarding Jim Harbaugh's future, but Donovan Edwards has no doubt his head coach will be back in Ann Arbor. Edwards, who was part of Michigan's potent 1-2 running back punch along with Blake Corum, expressed confidence in Harbaugh sticking with the ...
Look: Video Of Jim Harbaugh Working Out Is Going Viral
Earlier this week, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed his plans for the 2023 season. He'll be back as a the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That's right, despite interest from the NFL and an interview with the Denver Broncos, Harbaugh is headed back to Ann Arbor. With his plans secure, ...
Michigan Coach Placed On Leave Amid Police Investigation
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been placed on leave due to a police investigation into a "report of computer access crimes" at Schembechler Hall in December. Weiss has been away from the team and is not helping on the recruiting trail this offseason, per college ...
Maize n Brew
2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Against Michigan State
Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media following the team's 64-63 win on the road against Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Here's everything he had to say, including postgame video.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
This year's Michigan State-Purdue game at Breslin Center finished like the last year's, with a standout player making the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Last February, it was Tyson Walker nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer over Purdue big man Trevion Williams. Monday afternoon in East Lansing, it was Purdue center Zach Edey returning the favor, flipping in the winning bucket with 2 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 64-63 victory.
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
NFL World Reacts To Lions Coaching Decision
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Lions received some incredible news about one of the team's top coaches. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was one of the hottest names in the head coaching search. In fact, he was seen as one of the frontrunners for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job. However, ...
Centre Daily
Tom Izzo says officiating impacted Michigan State’s last defensive possession vs. Purdue
With less than a minute left of Monday afternoon's game between Michigan State and Purdue, the Spartans held a 61-60 lead as the Boilermakers made their way up the court. Tom Izzo had already been visibly frustrated with how the game had been officiated, but a whistle against senior guard Tyson Walker with 32 seconds left sent Michigan State's head coach into a frenzy along the scorer's table.
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Michigan State on Monday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) goes on the road against Michigan State (12-5, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Breslin Center. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023
One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
