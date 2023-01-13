ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Michelle Hall

Traffic Watch: New plan for bridge construction at SR 369/400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing construction project to create a full interchange at SR 369 and SR 400 is back on track after being put on hold in December. In the latest episode of “On the Move” released on the Forsyth County Government website and Facebook page, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson said bridge work was put on hold last month when the construction team realized it didn’t meet some design conditions.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

What secrets lie beneath Crosstown Road rezoning?

On January 19 the Peachtree City Council will hold a Public Hearing regarding the rezoning of seven properties at the intersection of Highway 74 and Crosstown Parkway. The properties are zoned General Industrial (GI) or Light Industrial (LI). Years ago, prior to commercial construction on these properties, they were granted...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
wrganews.com

West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening

2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
ROME, GA
The Georgia Sun

Gwinnett County Transit is now Ride Gwinnett

Since 2001, Gwinnett County Transit has been an essential service for residents in Gwinnett’s thriving community. Nearly 22 years later, the County unveiled a new name and a new brand for its transit system — Ride Gwinnett. Embodying the County’s vibrant brand, Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Carter’s Dam Stuck Open, Flooding to Occur

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A Carter’s Dam gate is stuck open, according to a press release by the Gordon County Government. They expect flooding to take place. Carter’s Dam is currently operating in Emergency Mode. Gordon County Government says actions are being taken to fix the...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Marietta with Free Washes

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened a fifth, brand-new location in Marietta on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2745 Powder Springs Road. To celebrate their grand opening, the newest Marietta location is offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 18.
MARIETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Fricke and Associates relocates to Peachtree Corners

Fricke and Associates, a certified public accounting firm, has relocated two locations, bringing 25 new jobs and $800,000 capital investment to the City of Peachtree Corners. The firm signed a 9,000-square-foot office lease at Peachtree Ridge, located at 3500 Parkway Lane, which will help them better serve Metro Atlanta clients with their accounting and tax needs.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

