Traffic Watch: New plan for bridge construction at SR 369/400 in north Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing construction project to create a full interchange at SR 369 and SR 400 is back on track after being put on hold in December. In the latest episode of “On the Move” released on the Forsyth County Government website and Facebook page, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson said bridge work was put on hold last month when the construction team realized it didn’t meet some design conditions.
North Georgia dam operated in emergency mode after gate got stuck open
GORDON COUNTY. Ga. — North Georgia officials confirmed there was some minor flooding after an issue with a dam gate on Tuesday morning. The Carter’s Dam had to operate in emergency mode for about an hour after a gate got stuck open, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The gate issue was resolved around 12:52 p.m.
Cobb County homeowners complain they are seeing late or skyrocketing water bills
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some homeowners in Cobb County say they are having problems with their water bills. Some are seeing the charges skyrocket, while others are not getting their bills on time. Cobb County officials told Channel 2′s Michele Newell they believe the problem could possibly be connected...
What secrets lie beneath Crosstown Road rezoning?
On January 19 the Peachtree City Council will hold a Public Hearing regarding the rezoning of seven properties at the intersection of Highway 74 and Crosstown Parkway. The properties are zoned General Industrial (GI) or Light Industrial (LI). Years ago, prior to commercial construction on these properties, they were granted...
West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening
2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
Gwinnett County Transit is now Ride Gwinnett
Since 2001, Gwinnett County Transit has been an essential service for residents in Gwinnett’s thriving community. Nearly 22 years later, the County unveiled a new name and a new brand for its transit system — Ride Gwinnett. Embodying the County’s vibrant brand, Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said...
Several Chick-fil-A locations in north Georgia closing for remodeling improvements
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several north Georgia Chick-fil-A locations have recently announced temporary closures as they undergo remodeling. The popular location on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta will be closed until Jan. 29 for remodeling improvements, according to a Facebook post. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Metro city to provide shuttle so people can get to grocery store after Kroger closes
DECATUR, Ga. — The city of Decatur is starting a new pilot program to make sure people can get to the grocery store after one recently closed. City officials said the new 90-day program will provide a shuttle from Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village. “With...
Carter’s Dam Stuck Open, Flooding to Occur
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A Carter’s Dam gate is stuck open, according to a press release by the Gordon County Government. They expect flooding to take place. Carter’s Dam is currently operating in Emergency Mode. Gordon County Government says actions are being taken to fix the...
Developer Goes Head To Head With Mary Norwood In A Pivotal Tuxedo Park Subdivision Proposal
Buckhead’s Tuxedo Park has long sought to draw a line in the sand against subdividing lots the neighborhood. But a local developer is trying again, and it is a showdown that may be a defining moment for both sides. Benecki Homes is seeking to subdivide 3655 Tuxedo Road, at...
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
Gwinnett County re-brands transit system
The transit system has seven local routes and five commuter routes. There are also several park and ride locations.
New design guidelines are in effect for the City of Cumming
(Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming will gradually be getting a new look as more development is added or expanded in the coming years. Cumming City Council members approved an ordinance for City Design Guidelines in December of 2022.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Marietta with Free Washes
Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened a fifth, brand-new location in Marietta on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2745 Powder Springs Road. To celebrate their grand opening, the newest Marietta location is offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 18.
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
Fricke and Associates relocates to Peachtree Corners
Fricke and Associates, a certified public accounting firm, has relocated two locations, bringing 25 new jobs and $800,000 capital investment to the City of Peachtree Corners. The firm signed a 9,000-square-foot office lease at Peachtree Ridge, located at 3500 Parkway Lane, which will help them better serve Metro Atlanta clients with their accounting and tax needs.
Mobile home community under shelter-in-place order in | Henry County Storm damage latest
A mobile home community in Henry County is under a shelter-in-place order. Crews are trying to rescue residents and get them to safety.
Two students injured after fight at Daniell Middle School in Cobb County
A Cobb County middle school student attacked another student, resulting in injuries to both kids today. The fight occurred at Daniell Middle School. According to the Cobb County School District, the incident is being handled according to both state law and district policies, which include discipline and criminal charges. District...
