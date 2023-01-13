Breaking down the biggest weakness for each NFC Wild Card team

The NFL playoff bracket is set, with both the NFC and AFC schedules set to begin on Saturday afternoon when the Seahawks (7) travel to Santa Clara, to face the 49ers (2) on Fox.

After a six-year hiatus, the Giants have returned to the postseason, while Justin Herbert will make his playoff debut for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Every game from the opening weekend will be a rematch, and we’re previewing the biggest weakness or concern for each NFC Wild Card team.

NFC Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 15

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

Seattle Seahawks -- No. 7 seed

Biggest weakness: Run defense — susceptible to big plays

The Seahawks have retooled on defense with young defenders like Jordyn Brooks, Tariq Woolen, and Coby Bryant all exceeding expectations.

They are an inconsistent group and Seattle’s defense allowed the seventh-most yards and eighth-most points per game in the league this season.

New York Giants -- No. 6 seed

Biggest weakness– Lack of big play potential

Wink Martindale’s defense will give the Giants a chance, and the veteran defensive coordinator won’t allow Justin Jefferson to beat him.

The Giants ranked dead last in the NFL with only 16 passes going over 25+ yards or more. Their passing offense overall ranked 26th in the league, and they’ll need to either shut Minnesota down or survive a high-scoring affair.

Dallas Cowboys -- No. 5 seed

Biggest weakness — Can Dak Prescott get them over?

Despite playing in just 12 games due to injury, Prescott led the NFL in interceptions thrown (15).

Dallas has given up 27.2 points per game in the last five games so the defense could be the concern, but it’ll be on the $140M man to get his team over the hump when the chips count the most on Monday Night Football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers No. 4 seed.

Biggest weakness — Father time has partnered with Bucs’ offensive line?

The Bucs have the worst rushing offense in the league and scored the fewest points of any of the 14 playoff teams, meaning their offensive line is subpar.

Tampa is 25th in plays of 20+ yards or more and is 30th in offensive EPA on third and long situations, with -25.83.

If Tampa Bay can’t get the running game, then they’ll be unable to test Dallas with downfield attempts or play-action opportunities. Tom Brady is the player to watch if the Cowboys are able to get pressure off the edge.

Minnesota Vikings No. 3 seed

Biggest weakness — Kirk Cousins and early expectations?

Minnesota finished 13-4 this season despite a -3 point differential and won a league-record 11 one-score games.

When they lost this season (Philadelphia, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay), they were dominated and outscored by double digits. Star quarterback Kirk Cousins led the team to 13 wins, but his 49.8 QBR was 23rd in the league.

The Giants are no pushover on defense, and the Giants will need Dalvin Cook and the running game to make plays and loosen up Wink Martindale’s defensive front.

Cook’s last 100-yard game was in Week 10.

San Francisco 49ers No. 2 seed

Biggest weakness — Is Brock Purdy ready for the Show?

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is starting for the Niners and has yet to lose a game and his 65.6 QBR would rank fifth in the league if it qualified.

San Francisco has no weakness on defense, a talented offense, and one big looming question mark.

Can Purdy handle the pressure of the postseason, and what happens if the bully finds themselves trailing by two or more scores?

Also, eight of San Francisco’s wins were against teams with losing records.