ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking down the biggest weakness for each NFC Wild Card team

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLPLw_0kE7Qe7h00

The NFL playoff bracket is set, with both the NFC and AFC schedules set to begin on Saturday afternoon when the Seahawks (7) travel to Santa Clara, to face the 49ers (2) on Fox.

After a six-year hiatus, the Giants have returned to the postseason, while Justin Herbert will make his playoff debut for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Every game from the opening weekend will be a rematch, and we’re previewing the biggest weakness or concern for each NFC Wild Card team.

NFC Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raQEd_0kE7Qe7h00
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 15

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

Seattle Seahawks -- No. 7 seed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hw2vN_0kE7Qe7h00
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest weakness: Run defense — susceptible to big plays

The Seahawks have retooled on defense with young defenders like Jordyn Brooks, Tariq Woolen, and Coby Bryant all exceeding expectations.

They are an inconsistent group and Seattle’s defense allowed the seventh-most yards and eighth-most points per game in the league this season.

New York Giants -- No. 6 seed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FubTs_0kE7Qe7h00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest weakness– Lack of big play potential

Wink Martindale’s defense will give the Giants a chance, and the veteran defensive coordinator won’t allow Justin Jefferson to beat him.

The Giants ranked dead last in the NFL with only 16 passes going over 25+ yards or more. Their passing offense overall ranked 26th in the league, and they’ll need to either shut Minnesota down or survive a high-scoring affair.

Dallas Cowboys -- No. 5 seed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054TAf_0kE7Qe7h00
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Biggest weakness — Can Dak Prescott get them over?

Despite playing in just 12 games due to injury, Prescott led the NFL in interceptions thrown (15).

Dallas has given up 27.2 points per game in the last five games so the defense could be the concern, but it’ll be on the $140M man to get his team over the hump when the chips count the most on Monday Night Football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers No. 4 seed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9oJy_0kE7Qe7h00

Biggest weakness — Father time has partnered with Bucs’ offensive line?

The Bucs have the worst rushing offense in the league and scored the fewest points of any of the 14 playoff teams, meaning their offensive line is subpar.

Tampa is 25th in plays of 20+ yards or more and is 30th in offensive EPA on third and long situations, with -25.83.

If Tampa Bay can’t get the running game, then they’ll be unable to test Dallas with downfield attempts or play-action opportunities. Tom Brady is the player to watch if the Cowboys are able to get pressure off the edge.

Minnesota Vikings No. 3 seed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFi0T_0kE7Qe7h00
(AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Biggest weakness — Kirk Cousins and early expectations?

Minnesota finished 13-4 this season despite a -3 point differential and won a league-record 11 one-score games.

When they lost this season (Philadelphia, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay), they were dominated and outscored by double digits. Star quarterback Kirk Cousins led the team to 13 wins, but his 49.8 QBR was 23rd in the league.

The Giants are no pushover on defense, and the Giants will need Dalvin Cook and the running game to make plays and loosen up Wink Martindale’s defensive front.

Cook’s last 100-yard game was in Week 10.

San Francisco 49ers No. 2 seed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OI4Pn_0kE7Qe7h00
Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest weakness — Is Brock Purdy ready for the Show?

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is starting for the Niners and has yet to lose a game and his 65.6 QBR would rank fifth in the league if it qualified.

San Francisco has no weakness on defense, a talented offense, and one big looming question mark.

Can Purdy handle the pressure of the postseason, and what happens if the bully finds themselves trailing by two or more scores?

Also, eight of San Francisco’s wins were against teams with losing records.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills

The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars’ huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer (who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers fire linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite

A third Chargers assistant coach has been fired on an eventful Tuesday for the team. After offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day were let go this morning, linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite had also been fired by the team. The 36-year-old Wilhoite joined Brandon Staley’s initial...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy