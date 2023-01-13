Read full article on original website
FDA Petitioned to Ban Red Dye 3 in Food Based on Harmful Health Effects, Children’s Exposure
Consumer groups are calling for the use of erythrosine—also known as red dye 3—in foods to be banned, pointing to studies suggesting the food coloring’s carcinogenicity and children’s heightened exposure to the coloring. Although red dye 3 was banned in cosmetics over 30 years ago by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is still approved for food applications.
