Marshall, MI

WOOD

SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed

A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
