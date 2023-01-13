Read full article on original website
WOOD
SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed
A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) John Ball Zoo, Meijer Gardens team...
wtvbam.com
JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shuts down for remodeling, relaunching as American Dreams Italian Steakhouse
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for almost a decade and becoming one of the more popular bar and restaurants in Coldwater, JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shut down suddenly on Tuesday but a new restaurant will soon take its place. A sign on the door...
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Nicole Kidman-led film ‘Holland, Michigan’ is looking for West Michigan extras
A major film production is headed to West Michigan in April, and they are looking for folks interested in working as background extras on set.
KDPS: ‘Suspicious device’ that prompted evacuations was workout vest
The 'suspicious device' a man was seen wearing in downtown Kalamazoo that caused evacuations Wednesday is believed to have been a workout vest, police say.
Video shows deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids nightclub
When Jontell White walked out of a Grand Rapids nightclub around 2 a.m. Saturday, he had 12 seconds to live.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Genesee Co. hosts human trafficking town hall with Chris Hansen
A sting operation led by multiple Michigan Sheriff's Offices has resulted in the arrests of four men.
WWMTCw
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
This $35k Cozy Cabin in Marshall is Perfect for The Minimalist
These days, a house selling for less than $200,000 feels like a steal. And, if you love minimalist living, this cozy cabin in Marshall could be perfect for you. This home was recently listed on Facebook marketplace by the seller. A few things about this home... the cabin is 8x20.
Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
19-year-old seriously injured when pickup, box truck collide on M-6
Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash on M-6 southeast of Grand Rapids Tuesday.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
