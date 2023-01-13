Read full article on original website
Piute County teen charged as adult in killing of 16 year-old girl
The 17-year-old Piute teenager who has been accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl near Circleville, Utah has been charged as an adult.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens in Richfield, Utah
Black Bear Diner, one of the fastest-growing restaurant franchises in the country, famous for its home-style comfort foods and unique dining experience, announced that it has officially opened the doors in Richfield, Utah. The family-dining restaurant brand, Black Bear Diner, officially opened today, Wednesday, January 11, in Richfield at 7am...
